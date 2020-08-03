Richland County reports 20 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Richland County, North Dakota, has 20 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, Aug. 3.
The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed one new local case Monday. Richland County has had 73 recoveries from COVID-19, 93 total confirmed cases and 2,347 tested individuals to date.
North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases was at 1,090 total Monday, up from the 1,078 total Sunday, Aug. 2. A new record for active cases, 1,103 total, was set on Saturday, Aug. 1.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Monday. North Dakota has had 105 COVID-19 deaths, 5,590 recoveries and 6,785 positive cases to date.
One-hundred-twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.
“Two cases from Cass County were removed from the total upon clarification of the results from the reporting lab,” NDDoH stated.
Monday’s total included 21 new cases in Stark County, 19 new cases in Burleigh County; 14 new cases in Ward County; 12 new cases in Cass County and 11 new cases in Grand Forks County.
Other North Dakota counties reporting new COVID-19 cases included Morton County, nine; Mountrail, Ramsey and Traill counties, four each; Burke, Stutsman and Williams counties, three each; Foster, McIntosh, McLean and Wells counties, two each; and Barnes, Bottineau, Dunn, Emmons, Logan, McHenry, Nelson, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Sioux and Steele counties, one each.
As of Monday, 46 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have an active COVID-19 case. Twenty-five of those counties have 10 or fewer active cases, according to NDDoH data.
There have been 113 recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed in North Dakota since Sunday, NDDoH reported.
As of Monday, statewide there are:
• 57 active cases among ages 0-9, with 272 recoveries among 329 cases to date
• 136 active cases among ages 10-19, with 518 recoveries among 654 cases to date
• 256 active cases among ages 20-29, with one death and 1,470 recoveries among 1,727 cases to date
• 162 active cases among ages 30-39, with one death and 1,118 recoveries among 1,281 cases to date
• 143 active cases among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 767 recoveries among 914 cases to date
• 137 active cases among ages 50-59, with five deaths and 610 recoveries among 752 cases to date
• 95 active cases among ages 60-69, with nine deaths and 420 recoveries among 524 cases to date
• 61 active cases among ages 70-79, with 21 deaths and 190 recoveries among 272 cases to date
• 43 active cases among ages 80 and older, with 64 deaths and 225 recoveries among 332 cases to date
More than 324,900 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Monday, an increase of more than 4,720 from Sunday. More than 158,750 unique individuals have been tested, an increase of nearly 1,730, NDDoH reported.
Forty-six individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of four from Sunday. To date, 379 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of two from Sunday.
North Dakota’s 105 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 76 individuals from Cass County, five each from Burleigh and Grand Forks counties; three each from Morton and Stark counties; two each from Ramsey, Stutsman and Williams counties; and one each from Benson, Emmons, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, Mountrail and Ward counties.
The state’s 1,090 active COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to NDDoH, included 271 in Burleigh County; 118 in Cass County; 75 in Stark County; 73 in Morton County; 62 in Grand Forks County and 59 in Ward County. The six counties accounted for 648 total of the active cases.
Rounding out the top 10 are Benson and Williams counties, with 49 active cases each; Mountrail County, with 26 active cases; and Stutsman County, with 23 active cases. Richland County, as of Monday, was at No. 12 for North Dakota counties with active COVID-19 cases, just behind Griggs County, which had 22 active cases on Monday.
The 12 North Dakota counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases accounted for 837 total of the active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
