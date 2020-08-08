Richland County reports first COVID-19 death

Richland County, North Dakota, has confirmed its first COVID-19 death.
The individual was a man in his in 60s with underlying health conditions, the North Dakota Department of Health reported Saturday, Aug. 8.
Daily News and News Monitor readers are reminded that NDDoH does not provide identifying information past an individual’s gender, age group, county of residence and whether they had underlying health conditions.
NDDoH also confirmed one new local COVID-19 case in Richland County. The county, which currently has 18 active cases, has had one death, 86 recoveries (three new), 105 total confirmed cases and 2,438 tested individuals to date. The number of tested individuals is up 24 from Friday, Aug. 7.
An additional death from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Saturday. The individual was a man in his 90s from Burleigh County, North Dakota. He had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
One-hundred-eighty-one new COVID-19 cases statewide were confirmed Saturday, up from the 150 new cases confirmed Friday. The 181 new cases surpasses North Dakota’s previous single day record of 160 new cases. It is unknown how many of Saturday’s new cases were confirmed through serial testing.
“This number will be updated on Monday,” NDDoH stated.
North Dakota has had 112 COVID-19 deaths, 6,268 recoveries and 7,508 positive cases to date. There have been 104 recoveries confirmed since Friday, down from the 215 recoveries confirmed Friday.
The state’s number of active COVID-19 cases was at 1,128 total Saturday, up from the 1,053 total Friday and another new record for active cases.
Saturday’s total of new cases included 34 in Burleigh County; 22 in Cass County; 24 in Morton County; 16 in Sioux County and 12 in Ward County.
Other North Dakota counties reporting new COVID-19 cases include Stark County, 11; Grand Forks County, 10; Rolette County, nine; McLean County, eight; Mountrail and Williams counties, six each; McIntosh, McKenzie and Ramsey counties, three each; Benson, Griggs, Mercer and Traill counties, two each; and Foster, Nelson, Ransom, Richland, Stutsman and Walsh counties, one each.
Exactly 352,480 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Saturday, an increase of more than 5,860 from Friday. Nearly 167,370 unique individuals have been tested, an increase of nearly 1,690, NDDoH reported.
Forty-nine individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of one from Friday. To date, 414 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of six from Friday.
North Dakota’s 112 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 76 individuals from Cass County, six each from Burleigh and Grand Forks counties; three each from Morton and Stark counties; two each from Benson, McIntosh, Ramsey, Stutsman and Williams counties; and one each from Emmons, Griggs, McHenry, McKenzie, Mountrail, Richland, Sioux and Ward counties.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
