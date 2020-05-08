Fifty-four new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Friday, May 8. The state totals at 1,425 cases, 714 of which have recovered.
Richland County had no new confirmed cases of virus. The county has a total of eight cases, seven of which have recovered. As of Friday, 360 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Richland County.
There have been two new COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state. Those individuals who died was a woman in her 80s from Cass County with an underlying health condition and a man in his 80s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions. The North Dakota Department of Health reported 33 total deaths.
The state has tested a total of 42,501 individuals, there are 33 who are currently hospitalized and 104 total hospitalizations.
Cass County, North Dakota, has had 752 COVID-19 cases to date, including 367 recoveries. Nearly 9,021 disease tests have been conducted to date in the county or on county residents.
Grand Forks, North Dakota, had 282 COVID-19 cases to date as of Thursday. The number includes 114 recoveries. Nearly 4,062 disease tests had been conducted to date.
Burleigh County, North Dakota, had 102 COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 54 recoveries. Exactly 4,873 tests had been conducted to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, testing results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
