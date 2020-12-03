Richland County rises to 109 active COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, a record 42 new cases and 109 active cases Thursday, Dec. 3.
The county’s new cases are up from the 10 new cases confirmed Wednesday, Dec. 2. The active cases are up from the 92 active cases confirmed Wednesday. The county’s record for active cases, 160 total, was confirmed Nov. 23, 2020. The record for new cases, 37 total, was confirmed Nov. 19.
Richland County rose to No. 12 from No. 13 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of COVID-19 activity. As of Thursday, Richland County is between Barnes County (127 active cases) and Ramsey County (106 active cases), according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). In September, Richland County peaked at No. 11 for COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
North Dakota confirmed 978 new COVID-19 cases and 5,461 active cases Thursday. The day brought a halt to the state’s streak of declining active COVID-19 cases, which reached 10 consecutive days Wednesday. On that day, the state confirmed 5,236 active cases. Thursday was also the second consecutive day for rising new COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the state confirmed 486 new cases.
North Dakota’s record for active COVID-19 cases, 11,656 total, was confirmed Nov. 11, 2020. The single day record for new COVID-19 cases, 2,278, was confirmed Nov. 14, 2020.
Eleven COVID-19 or related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 977, were confirmed Thursday. The include a man in his 80s and a woman in her 40s from Burleigh County, two men in their 70s and a woman in her 90s from Cass County and a woman in her 70s from Divide County, NDDoH reported.
The remaining five include a woman in her 100s from Foster County, a woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County, a man in his 80s from Ramsey County, a man in his 70s from Stutsman County and a woman in her 90s from Ward County.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Thursday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death, according to NDDoH, include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
As of Thursday, there are 306 individuals currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from Wednesday’s 301 individuals.
Richland County has had 1,218 COVID-19 cases, 1,098 recoveries (including 20 with a Wednesday recovery date) and 11 deaths from or related to the disease as of Thursday.
The county’s 109 active cases include 18 among ages 30-39, 16 among ages 20-29, 14 among ages 60-69, 13 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 15-19, nine among ages 40-49, eight each (16 total) among ages 6-11 and 12-14, six among ages 70-79, four among ages 0-5 and two among ages 80 and older.
Statewide, a total of 936 active cases are among ages 20-29, followed by the 867 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,164,267 processed COVID-19 tests (including 10,977 new), 81,105 confirmed cases, 74,667 recoveries (including 640 with a Wednesday recovery date) and 977 deaths from or related to the disease as of Thursday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 977 COVID-19 or related deaths, 629 as of Thursday, have been among ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 183 among ages 70-79 and 93 among ages 60-69, NDDoH reported. The remaining 72 deaths including 47 among ages 50-59, 15 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. To date, there has yet to be a confirmed COVID-19 death among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
The state has confirmed nine deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in December. A total of 402 deaths have been confirmed to date for November, compared to October’s 295 deaths.
Fifty-two North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. The exception is Billings County. Forty-seven counties reported new COVID-19 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Thursday include Cass County, 230 cases; Burleigh County, 99 cases; Ward County, 78 cases; Grand Forks County, 76 cases; and Rolette County, 69 cases. Richland County came in at No. 7, behind Morton County, with 47 new cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Thursday include Cass County, 1,113 cases; Burleigh County, 773 cases; Ward County, 534 cases; Grand Forks County, 441 cases; and Morton County, 234 cases.
Exactly 45.4 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. More than 32.7 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.