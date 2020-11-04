Richland County rises to 110 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases and 110 active cases Wednesday, Nov. 4. The new cases are up from the 18 new cases confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 3. The active cases are up from the 100 active cases confirmed Tuesday.
The county, which confirmed no new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Wednesday, has had four such deaths to date. As of Wednesday, it rose to No. 14 from No. 15 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases.
Richland County, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed, is behind McKenzie County, which confirmed 116 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Richland County is ahead of Mountrail County, which confirmed 108 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
North Dakota confirmed 1,116 new COVID-19 cases and a new record 8,571 active cases Wednesday. The new cases are down from the 1,198 new cases confirmed Tuesday. The active cases are up from the 8,396 active cases confirmed Tuesday.
Twelve new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota’s total to 567 to date, were confirmed Wednesday. The number is down from the 15 deaths confirmed Tuesday.
The deceased individuals include two from Walsh County, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s. The remaining 10, all men between ages 70-99, include one each from Barnes, Cass, Dickey, Logan, McHenry, Nelson, Pembina, Pierce, Ransom and Towner counties. To date, there have been COVID-19 or related deaths in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties.
Richland County has had 609 COVID-19 cases, 495 recoveries (including 10 with a recovery date of Tuesday) and four deaths from or related to the disease as of Wednesday.
The county’s 110 active COVID-19 cases include 17 each (34 total) among the ages 20-29 and 50-59 populations, 15 among ages 30-39, 14 among ages 15-19, 12 among ages 60-69, 10 among ages 40-49, eight each (16 total) among ages 70-79 and 80 or older, four among ages 6-11, three among ages 12-14 and two among ages 0-5.
Statewide, a total of 1,732 active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. They’re followed by the 1,355 confirmed active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 901,043 processed COVID-19 tests, 48,301 confirmed cases, 39,163 recoveries (including 773 with a recovery date of Tuesday) and 567 deaths from or related to the disease of Wednesday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 567 COVID-19 or related deaths, 357 as of Wednesday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 114 deaths among individuals ages 70-79 and 56 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 40 deaths include 23 among ages 50-59, 10 among ages 40-49, five among ages 30-39 and one each (two total) among ages 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9.
North Dakota has confirmed 21 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November. The amount compares to the 275 confirmed to date for the month of October and the 123 confirmed for the month of September.
Fifty-one of North Dakota’s 53 counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Wednesday. Billings and Slope counties did not have any confirmed active cases, NDDoH reported. Forty-six counties reported new cases Wednesday.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday include Cass County, 262 cases; Burleigh County, 134 cases; Stutsman County, 74 cases; Ward County, 71 cases and Walsh County, 70 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases include Cass County, 1,323 cases; Burleigh County, 1,222 cases; Ward County, 1,155 cases; Grand Forks County, 1,056 cases; and Morton County, 431 cases.
Exactly 38.50 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 to date. Exactly 26.90 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
