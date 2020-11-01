Richland County rises to 113 active COVID-19 cases Sunday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases and 113 active cases Sunday, Nov. 1. The new cases are up from the 19 new cases confirmed Saturday, Oct. 31. The active cases are up from the 93 active cases confirmed Saturday.
The county, which confirmed no new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Sunday, has had four such deaths to date. As of Sunday, it rose to No. 14 from No. 16 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases.
Richland County, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed, is behind Traill County, which had 116 active COVID-19 cases Sunday. Richland County is ahead of McClean and Mountrail counties, which confirmed 106 active COVID-19 cases Sunday.
North Dakota confirmed 1,128 new COVID-19 cases and a new-record 8,370 active cases Sunday. The new cases are down from the record 1,433 new cases confirmed Saturday. The active cases are up from the then-record 7,859 active cases confirmed Saturday.
Seven new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota’s total to 531 to date, were confirmed Sunday. The number is down from the 12 deaths confirmed Saturday.
The deceased individuals, all ages 80 or older, include a man and a woman, both in their 90s, from Cass County; two men in their 90s from Dickey County; and one man each in his 80s from Burleigh, Steele and Stutsman counties.
Richland County has had 552 COVID-19 cases, 435 recoveries (including seven with a recovery date of Saturday) and four deaths from or related to the disease as of Sunday.
The county’s 113 active COVID-19 cases include 19 among the ages 30-39 population, 17 each (34 total) among ages 15-19 and 40-49, 12 each (24 total) among ages 20-29 and 70-79, 10 each (20 total) among ages 50-59 and 60-69, eight among ages 80 or older and four each (eight total) among ages 6-11 and 12-14.
Statewide, a total of 1,598 confirmed active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. They’re followed by the 1,386 confirmed active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 876,350 processed COVID-19 tests, 45,043 confirmed cases, 36,142 recoveries (including 492 with a recovery date of Saturday) and 531 deaths from or related to the disease as of Sunday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 531 COVID-19 or related deaths, 332 as of Sunday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 105 deaths among individuals ages 70-79 and 56 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 38 deaths include 21 among ages 50-59, 10 among ages 40-49, five among ages 30-39 and one each (two total) among ages 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9.
North Dakota has confirmed 260 deaths from or related to COVID-19 in the month of October. The amount is more than double the 123 deaths confirmed in the month of September.
Fifty-two of North Dakota’s 53 counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Sunday. Slope County did not have any confirmed active cases, NDDoH reported. Forty-nine counties reported new cases Sunday.
A total of 182 new cases, the day’s largest, were confirmed Sunday in Cass County. The county is at 1,356 active cases as of Sunday, coming in at No. 1 in North Dakota.
Burleigh County, which had 175 new cases, confirmed 1,273 active cases. Ward County, which had 164 new cases, confirmed 1,158 active cases.
More than 37.80 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 to date. Nearly 26.25 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
