Richland County rises to 114 active COVID-19 cases Saturday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases and 114 active cases Saturday, Nov. 7. The new cases are up from the 10 new cases confirmed Friday, Nov. 6. The active cases are up from the 106 active cases confirmed Friday.
The county, which confirmed no new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Saturday, has had four such deaths to date. As of Saturday, it rose to a tie for No. 16 from No. 18 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases.
Richland County, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed, is tied with McKenzie County, which also confirmed 114 active COVID-19 cases Saturday. The counties are behind Cavalier County, which confirmed 122 active cases, and Dickey County, which confirmed 107 active cases.
North Dakota confirmed 1,615 new COVID-19 cases and a new record 10,325 active cases Saturday. The new cases are down from the record 1,764 new cases confirmed Friday. The active cases are up from the then-record 9,814 active cases confirmed Friday.
Fifteen new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota’s total to 628 to date, were confirmed Saturday. The number is down from the 17 deaths confirmed Friday.
The new deceased, all men and women between ages 70-99, were from multiple North Dakota counties. Stutsman and Ward counties each confirmed three deaths Saturday, while Grand Forks County confirmed two deaths. The remaining seven deaths included one each from Burleigh, Bottineau, Bowman, Cass, Mercer, Morton and Williams counties.
To date, there have been COVID-19 or related deaths in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties.
Richland County has had 671 COVID-19 cases, 553 recoveries (including 14 with a recovery date of Friday) and four deaths from or related to the disease as of Saturday.
The county’s 114 active cases include 24 among the ages 20-29 population, 18 among ages 30-39, 17 among ages 40-49, 16 among ages 50-59, 14 among ages 60-69, 10 among ages 15-19, seven among ages 70-79, four among ages 6-11 and two each (four total) among ages 12-14 and 80 or older.
Statewide, a total of 2,062 active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. They’re followed by the 1,600 confirmed active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 933,398 processed COVID-19 tests, 53,204 confirmed cases, 42,251 recoveries (including 862 with a recovery date of Friday) and 628 deaths from or related to the disease as of Saturday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 628 COVID-19 or related deaths, 397 as of Saturday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 123 deaths among individuals ages 70-79 and 62 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 46 deaths include 26 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39 and one each (two total) among ages 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9.
North Dakota has confirmed 67 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of December. This compares to the 290 confirmed to date for the month of October and the 123 confirmed for the month of September.
All 53 of North Dakota’s counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Saturday. Fifty-two counties reported new cases Saturday.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Saturday include Cass County, 303 cases; Ward County, 300 cases; Burleigh County, 155 cases; Grand Forks County, 100 cases; and Williams County, 76 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Saturday include Cass County, 1,541 cases; Ward County, 1,510 cases; Burleigh County, 1,465 cases; Grand Forks, 1,186 cases; and Morton County, 497 cases.
Nearly 39.40 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday, NDDoH reported. More than 27.40 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
