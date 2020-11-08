Richland County rises to 135 active COVID-19 cases Sunday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases and 135 active cases Sunday, Nov. 8. The new cases are up from the 31 new cases confirmed Saturday, Nov. 7. The active cases are up from the 114 active cases confirmed Saturday.
The county, which confirmed no new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Sunday, has had four such deaths to date. As of Sunday, it rose to No. 13 from No. 16 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases.
Richland County, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed, is behind Ramsey County, which confirmed 151 active COVID-19 cases Sunday, and ahead of Pembina County, which confirmed 134 active cases. In September, Richland County peaked at No. 11 for active COVID-19 cases statewide.
North Dakota confirmed 1,111 new COVID-19 cases and a new record 10,563 active cases Sunday. The new cases are down from the 1,615 new cases confirmed Saturday. The active cases are up from the then-record 10,325 active cases confirmed Saturday.
Eleven new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota’s total to 639 to date, were confirmed Sunday. The number is down from the 15 deaths confirmed Saturday.
The new deceased, all men and women between ages 50-99, were from multiple North Dakota counties. Cass County confirmed four deaths, followed by Stutsman County with three, Ward County with two and one each from Traill and Williams counties.
To date, there have been COVID-19 or related deaths in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties.
Richland County has had 703 COVID-19 cases, 564 recoveries (including 12 with a recovery date of Saturday) and four deaths from or related to the disease as of Sunday.
The county’s 135 active cases include 23 each (46 total) among the ages 20-29 and 40-49 population, 22 among ages 30-39, 18 among ages 50-59, 16 among ages 60-69, 10 among ages 15-19, nine among ages 70-79, seven among ages 80 or older, five among ages 6-11 and two among ages 12-14.
Statewide, a total of 2,105 active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. They’re followed by the 1,639 confirmed active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 939,889 processed COVID-19 tests, 54,305 confirmed cases, 43,103 recoveries (including 730 with a recovery date of Saturday) and 639 deaths from or related to the disease as of Sunday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 639 COVID-19 or related deaths, 404 as of Sunday, have been among individuals ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 125 deaths among ages 70-79 and 62 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 48 deaths include 28 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39 and one each (two total) among ages 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9.
North Dakota has confirmed 78 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November.
All 53 of North Dakota’s counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Sunday. Forty-seven counties reported new cases Sunday.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Sunday include Grand Forks County, 187 cases; Cass County, 176 cases; Burleigh County, 142 cases; Ward County, 132 cases; and Morton County, 65 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Sunday include Cass County, 1,571 cases; Ward County, 1,522 cases; Burleigh County, 1,467 cases; Grand Forks County, 1,269 cases; and Morton County, 521 cases.
Exactly 39.60 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Sunday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 27.60 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
