Richland County rises to 157 active COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, a record 37 new cases and a record 157 active cases Thursday, Nov. 19. The new cases are up from the 20 new cases confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 18. The active cases are up from the 129 active cases confirmed Wednesday.
The previous local record for new cases was 33 total, confirmed Thursday, Nov. 12. The previous local record for active cases was 151 total, confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 11. Richland County has had seven deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date.
As of Thursday, Richland County rose to No. 13 from No. 14 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases. The county’s current record is No. 11 for active cases statewide, which it reached in late September.
Richland County is currently behind Mountrail County, which confirmed 174 active COVID-19 cases Thursday. Richland County is ahead of Ramsey County, which confirmed 152 active COVID-19 cases Thursday. Information comes from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
North Dakota confirmed 1,386 new COVID-19 cases and 10,131 active cases Thursday. The new cases are up from the 1,275 new cases confirmed Wednesday. The active cases are up from the 9,977 active cases confirmed Wednesday.
The current record for North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, 11,656 total, was confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 11. The record for new COVID-19 cases, 2,278 total, was confirmed Saturday, Nov. 14.
As of Thursday, Nov. 19, there are 276 individuals currently hospitalized due or related to COVID-19 in North Dakota, down from Wednesday’s 297 individuals. North Dakota confirmed 10 new deaths from or related to COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 795 individuals. The new deaths are down from the 16 deaths confirmed Wednesday.
The newly deceased include a man in his 60s from Bottineau County, a man and a woman, both in their 70s, from Burleigh County, a man in his 70s from McIntosh County, a woman in her 70s from Sioux County, a woman in her 70s from Stutsman County, a man in his 80s from Mountrail County, a woman in her 80s from Pembina County and two women in their 80s from Ward County, NDDoH reported.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Thursday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
Richland County has had 954 COVID-19 cases, 790 recoveries (including four with a recovery date of Wednesday) and seven deaths from or related to the disease as of Thursday.
The county’s 157 active cases include 30 among ages 50-59, 20 among ages 30-39, 19 each (57 total) among ages 15-19, 20-29 and 60-69, 16 among ages 40-49, 13 among ages 80 and older, seven each (14 total) among ages 12-14 and 70-79, five among ages 6-11 and two among ages 0-5.
Statewide, a total of 1,953 active cases are among ages 20-29, followed by the 1,585 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,043,959 processed COVID-19 tests, 68,612 confirmed cases, 57,686 recoveries (including 803 with a recovery date of Wednesday) and 795 deaths from or related to the disease as of Thursday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 795 COVID-19 or related deaths, 511 as of Thursday, have been among ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 151 deaths among ages 70-79 and 75 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 58 deaths include 37 among ages 50-59, 11 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. There have been no COVID-19 or related deaths to date among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
The state has confirmed 229 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in the month of November. A total of 295 deaths have been confirmed for the month of October.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Thursday. Fifty counties reported new cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Thursday include Cass County, 302 cases; Grand Forks County, 181 cases; Burleigh County, 140 cases; Stark County, 80 cases; and Ward County, 74 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Thursday include Cass County, 1,703 cases; Burleigh County, 1,427 cases; Ward County, 1,105 cases; Grand Forks County, 1,051 cases; and Stutsman County, 541 cases.
More than 42.40 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 30.10 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.