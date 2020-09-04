Richland County rises to 18 active COVID-19 cases Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, has 18 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, Sept. 4. Two new cases were reported Friday by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Friday, Richland County has reported 144 total COVID-19 cases, 125 recoveries and one death. According to NDDoH, 2,878 unique individuals, or 17.72 percent of Richland County’s population, have been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday. To date, 5,764 tests have been processed.
Richland County’s 18 active local COVID-19 cases includes four in the 20-29 age group, three each in the 12-14 and 30-39 age groups, two each in the 15-19, 40-49 and 50-59 age groups and one each in the 6-11 and 60-69 age groups. There was one new case each in the 15-19 and 30-39 age groups.
North Dakota reported a new-record 2,513 active COVID-19 cases Friday. The previous record was 2,418 active cases, confirmed Sunday, Aug. 30. A total of 343 new cases were confirmed Friday, down from the record 360 new cases Thursday, Sept. 3.
The state’s 343 new cases included 78 in Cass County, 68 in Grand Forks County, 43 in Stark County, 38 in Burleigh County and 28 in Morton County.
Eight North Dakota counties, including Grand Forks, Stark, Burleigh and Morton, were scheduled Friday to move from the low COVID-19 risk level to the moderate risk level under the ND Smart Restart health guidance plan.
“For those moving from low risk to moderate risk, the recommendation for capacity in bars and restaurants decreases from 75 percent to 50 percent and the recommendation for large gatherings would decrease from 75 percent occupancy up to 500 attendees, to 50 percent occupancy up to 250 attendees,” the North Dakota Joint Information Center stated.
As of Friday, North Dakota has had 12,973 positive COVID-19 cases, 10,310 recoveries (181 new) and 150 deaths. To date, 207,756 unique individuals, or 26.39 percent of the state population, have been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 6,713 COVID-19 tests were completed Thursday, while 492,770 tests have been completed since the coronavirus pandemic began. Sixty-seven individuals were hospitalized as of Friday.
North Dakota’s 2,513 active COVID-19 cases Friday included 842 individuals between ages 20-29, 364 individuals between ages 15-19 and 295 individuals between ages 30-39.
While 47 of the state’s 53 counties had at least one active COVID-19 case as of Friday, 22 of the 47 had nine or fewer active cases.
Richland County tied with Hettinger County, North Dakota, for No. 16 on the list of counties with the most active COVID-19 cases. Both counties had 18 active cases Friday. Since Wednesday, Sept. 2, Richland County has risen from No. 22 to No. 19 to No. 16.
North Dakota’s top five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases included Grand Forks County, 494 active cases; Burleigh County, 411 active cases; Cass County, 358 active cases; Stark County, 272 active cases; and Morton County, 153 active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.