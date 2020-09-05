Richland County rises to 22 active COVID-19 cases Saturday

Richland County, North Dakota, has 22 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, Sept. 5. Five new cases were reported Saturday by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Saturday, Richland County has reported 149 total COVID-19 cases, 126 recoveries (one new) and one death. According to NDDoH, 2,906 unique individuals (28 new), or 17.90 percent of Richland County’s population, have been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday. To date, 5,811 tests (47 new) have been processed.
Richland County’s 22 active COVID-19 cases includes four in the 20-29 age group, three each in the 12-14, 15-19, 30-39, 40-49 and 50-59 age groups, two in the 60-69 age group and one in the 6-11 age group.
North Dakota reported a new record 2,539 active COVID-19 cases Saturday, up from the record 2,513 active cases Friday, Sept. 4. A total of 360 new cases were confirmed Saturday, matching the record reached Thursday, Sept. 3.
The state’s 360 new cases included 74 in Cass County, 53 in Burleigh County, 50 in Grand Forks County, 25 in Ward County and 22 in Williams County.
Five new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were also confirmed Saturday. The individuals include two men in their 90s from Burleigh County, a man in his 90s from Grand Forks County, a woman in her 80s from Rolette County and a man in his 70s from Ward County. All but one of the men from Burleigh County had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
As of Saturday, North Dakota has had 13,334 positive COVID-19 cases, 10,640 recoveries (219 new) and 155 deaths. To date, 26.62 percent of the state population has been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 7,334 COVID-19 tests were completed Friday, while 500,109 tests have been completed since the coronavirus pandemic began. Sixty-seven individuals were hospitalized as of Saturday.
North Dakota’s 2,539 active COVID-19 cases Saturday included 832 individuals between ages 20-29, 368 individuals between ages 15-19 and 288 individuals between ages 30-39.
While 48 of the state’s 53 counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Saturday, 24 of the 48 have 10 or fewer active cases.
Richland County tied with Rolette County, North Dakota, for No. 14 on the list of counties with the most active COVID-19 cases. Both counties had 22 active cases Saturday. Since Wednesday, Sept. 2, Richland County has risen from No. 22 to No. 14.
North Dakota’s top six counties with the most active COVID-19 cases included Grand Forks County, 472 active cases; Burleigh County, 400 active cases; Cass County, 395 active cases; Stark County, 248 active cases; Williams County, 149 active cases; and Morton County, 146 active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
