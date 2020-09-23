Richland County rises to 34 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, had 34 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Sept. 23. Seven new cases were confirmed by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Richland County has had 217 total COVID-19 cases, 182 recoveries (three new, including one on Tuesday, Sept. 22) and one death. NDDoH confirmed that 54 new local COVID-19 tests, with 33 unique individuals receiving their first tests, were processed Tuesday. Nearly 20.25 percent of Richland County’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
Richland County’s 34 active COVID-19 cases included 11 in the 15-19 age group, eight in the 20-29 age group, five in the 60-69 age group, three in the 30-39 age group, two each in the 40-49, 50-59 and 70-79 age groups and one in the 0-5 age group.
North Dakota confirmed a record 3,302 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up from the 3,092 active cases confirmed Tuesday. The active cases include 475 new cases. Seven deaths from or related to COVID-19 were also confirmed.
The deceased included a man in his 90s from Bottineau County, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s from Burleigh County, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s from Morton County, a woman in her 80s from Stark County and a woman in her 80s from Williams County. All had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota’s 475 new COVID-19 cases included 82 in Cass County, 79 in Burleigh County, 57 in Williams County, 46 in Ward County and 30 in Morton County. NDDoH’s report indicated new cases in 42 out of 53 counties.
As of Wednesday, North Dakota has had 18,981 total positive COVID-19 cases, 15,476 recoveries (256 new, including 183 on Tuesday) and 203 deaths, NDDoH confirmed. Exactly 29.50 percent of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 7,428 COVID-19 tests were processed statewide Tuesday, while 596,181 tests have been processed since the coronavirus pandemic began. Eighty-nine individuals are hospitalized related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, a decease of three from Tuesday.
North Dakota’s 3,302 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included 775 individuals between ages 20-29, 456 between ages 30-39 and 367 between ages 15-19.
While 50 of the 53 counties reported at least one active COVID-19 case Wednesday, 17 of the 50 each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Richland County, as of Wednesday, remained at No. 16 on the list of 33 counties with the most active cases.
North Dakota’s top five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Burleigh County, 640 cases; Cass County, 565; Stark County, 306; Morton County, 254; and Williams County, 232.
The top 10 is completed by Grand Forks County, 229 active cases; Ward County, 199; Emmons County, 77; Stutsman County, 67; and McKenzie County, 64.
Richland County is behind Benson County (No. 11, 55 active cases), McLean County (No. 12, 48 active cases), Mountrail County (No. 13, 45 active cases), Mercer County (No. 14, 41 active cases) and Dunn County (No. 15, 37 active cases). Coming in at No. 17 was Barnes County, North Dakota, with 31 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
