Richland County rises to 41 active COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, has 41 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, Sept. 24. Nine new cases were confirmed by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Thursday, Richland County has had 226 total COVID-19 cases, 184 recoveries (two new) and one death. NDDoH confirmed that 67 new local COVID-19 tests, with 39 unique individuals receiving their first tests, were processed Wednesday, Sept. 23. Nearly 20.50 percent of Richland County’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
Richland County’s 41 active COVID-19 cases included 13 between ages 15-19, nine between 20-29, five between 60-69, four between 30-39, three each between 40-49 and 70-79 and two each between 0-5 and 50-59.
North Dakota confirmed a record 3,482 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, up from the 3,302 active cases confirmed Wednesday. The active cases include 471 new cases. Eight deaths from or related to COVID-19 were also confirmed.
The deceased included:
• a woman in her 70s from Benson County
• a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s from Burleigh County
• a man in his 90s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s from Morton County
• a man in his 90s and a woman in her 60s from Ward County
All but the man in his 90s from Ward County had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota’s 471 new COVID-19 cases included 118 in Burleigh County, 78 in Cass County, 43 in Morton County, 31 in Stark County and 29 in Grand Forks County. NDDoH’s report indicated new cases in 37 out of 53 counties.
As of Thursday, North Dakota has had 19,451 total positive COVID-19 cases, 15,757 recoveries (281 new, including 186 on Wednesday) and 211 deaths, NDDoH confirmed. Nearly 30 percent of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 7,022 COVID-19 tests were processed statewide Wednesday, while 603,207 tests have been processed since the coronavirus pandemic began. Eighty-nine individuals are hospitalized related to COVID-19 as of Thursday, level with the number of hospitalizations confirmed Wednesday.
North Dakota’s 3,482 active COVID-19 cases Thursday included 833 individuals between ages 20-29, 478 between 30-39 and 371 between 15-19.
While 52 of the state’s 53 counties reported at least one active COVID-19 case Thursday, 18 of the 52 each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Richland County, as of Thursday, moved up one slot to No. 15 on the list of 52 counties with the most active cases.
North Dakota’s top five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Thursday include Burleigh County, 705 cases; Cass County, 593; Stark County, 301; Morton County, 275; and Williams County, 226.
The top 10 is completed by Grand Forks County, 220 active cases; Ward County, 199; Emmons County, 86; McKenzie County, 70; and Stutsman County, 67.
Richland County is behind Benson County (No. 11, 53 active cases), Mountrail County (No. 12, 49 active cases), Mercer County (No. 13, 48 active cases) and McLean County (No. 14, 47 active cases). Coming in at No. 16 is Barnes County, North Dakota, with 40 active COVID-19 cases Thursday.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
