Richland County rises to 98 active COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, Oct. 29, up from the seven new cases Wednesday, Oct. 28. As of Thursday, the county has 98 active cases, up from the 86 active cases confirmed Wednesday.
The county, as of Thursday, is tied for No. 14 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases, the North Dakota Department of Health confirmed. Richland County is tied with Mercer County, which also had 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday. Ahead of the counties is Rolette County, with 109 confirmed cases. Behind Mercer and Richland counties is Mountrail County, with 88 confirmed cases.
North Dakota confirmed a new-record 1,222 new COVID-19 cases and 6,771 active cases Thursday. The new cases are up from the 781 new cases confirmed Wednesday. The previous record for new cases, 1,038 total, was reached Thursday, Oct. 22. The active cases are up from the 6,247 active cases confirmed Wednesday. The previous record for active cases, 6,506 total, was reached Sunday, Oct. 25.
So far in October, North Dakota has had seven record-breaking days for new COVID-19 cases and 19 record-breaking days for active cases.
Eleven new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota's total to 499 to date, were confirmed Thursday. The number is down from the 12 deaths confirmed Wednesday.
The newest COVID-19 or related deaths include three from Ward County, two women in their 80s and a man in his 90s. The remaining eight individuals include a man between ages 50-59 from Stutsman County, two men total between 60-69, one from each county, from McLean and Ransom counties, a man between 70-79 from Oliver County, three men total between 80-89, one from each county, from Cass, Dickey and Logan counties, and a man between 90-99 from Emmons County.
Richland County has had 499 COVID-19 cases, 398 recoveries (including seven with a recovery date of Wednesday) and three deaths from or related to the disease as of Thursday.
The county's 98 active COVID-19 cases include 20 among the ages 30-39 population, 15 each (30 total) among 20-29 and 40-49, 12 among 15-19, 10 among 50-59, nine among 60-69, eight among 70-79, five among 80 or older, two among 12-14 and one each (two total) among 0-5 and 6-11.
Statewide, a total of 1,278 confirmed active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota's ages 20-29 population. It's followed by the 1,145 confirmed cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 845,567 processed COVID-19 tests, 41,130 cases, 33,860 recoveries (including 550 with a recovery date of Wednesday) and 499 deaths from or related to the disease as of Thursday.
The majority of North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related deaths, 309 as of Thursday, have been among individuals age 80 or older. It’s followed by the 100 deaths among individuals age 70-79 and 54 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 36 deaths include 20 among ages 50-59, 10 among 40-49, four among 30-39 and one each (two total) among 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no deaths to date among ages 0-9.
As of Thursday, Oct. 29, North Dakota has confirmed 228 deaths from or related to COVID-19 in the month of October, compared to 123 dead for the full month of September and 41 for the full month of August. Recent upward trends in the number of deceased individuals indicate the state may end October with at least 246 deaths from or related to COVID-19 (double September’s amount) for the month.
Fifty-two of North Dakota's 53 counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Thursday. Slope County did not have any confirmed active cases, NDDoH reported. Forty-nine counties reported new cases Thursday.
A total of 278 new cases, the day’s largest, were confirmed Thursday in Cass County. The county continues to lead for active cases, with 1,220 as of Thursday. Burleigh County reported 1,128 active and 169 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Exactly 37 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 to date. Nearly 25.75 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
