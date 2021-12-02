Richland County schedules COVID-19, flu vaccine clinics
Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WAHPETON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that everyone ages 18 and older get a COVID-19 booster shot.

If you received a one-dose vaccine, like Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, you should get your booster at least two months afterward. If you received a two-dose vaccine, like Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, you should get your booster at least six months afterward.

Responding to the news, the Richland County Health Department has scheduled the following COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

• Thursday, Dec. 9 — 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Wyndmere Community Center, Wyndmere, North Dakota; the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, for ages 18 and older, and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, for ages 5 and older, will be offered

• Friday, Dec. 10 — 8:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Richland County Health Department, second floor of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center; the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered

• Friday, Dec. 17 — 8:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Richland County Health Department; the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered

The Richland County Law Enforcement Center is located at 413 Third Ave. N. in Wahpeton. The Wyndmere Community Center is located at 101 Date Ave. in Wyndmere.

“Please visit ‘Find a Vaccination Clinic | North Dakota’ (at vaccinereg.health.nd.gov) to pre-register for your COVID-19 vaccine,” the health department stated.

Prior COVID-19 vaccination clinics were scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, and 8:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at the Richland County Health Department.

For more local information, contact the health department at 701-642-7735. Additional COVID-19 recommendations are available at CDC.gov/coronavirus.

The Richland County Health Department will also hold walk-in flu vaccine clinics from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 and Friday, Dec. 17. A clinic was also scheduled from that time on Friday, Dec. 3.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?
Load comments