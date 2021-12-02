Richland County schedules COVID-19, flu vaccine clinics

WAHPETON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that everyone ages 18 and older get a COVID-19 booster shot.
If you received a one-dose vaccine, like Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, you should get your booster at least two months afterward. If you received a two-dose vaccine, like Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, you should get your booster at least six months afterward.
Responding to the news, the Richland County Health Department has scheduled the following COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
• Thursday, Dec. 9 — 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Wyndmere Community Center, Wyndmere, North Dakota; the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, for ages 18 and older, and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, for ages 5 and older, will be offered
• Friday, Dec. 10 — 8:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Richland County Health Department, second floor of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center; the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered
• Friday, Dec. 17 — 8:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Richland County Health Department; the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered
The Richland County Law Enforcement Center is located at 413 Third Ave. N. in Wahpeton. The Wyndmere Community Center is located at 101 Date Ave. in Wyndmere.
“Please visit ‘Find a Vaccination Clinic | North Dakota’ (at vaccinereg.health.nd.gov) to pre-register for your COVID-19 vaccine,” the health department stated.
Prior COVID-19 vaccination clinics were scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, and 8:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at the Richland County Health Department.
For more local information, contact the health department at 701-642-7735. Additional COVID-19 recommendations are available at CDC.gov/coronavirus.
The Richland County Health Department will also hold walk-in flu vaccine clinics from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 and Friday, Dec. 17. A clinic was also scheduled from that time on Friday, Dec. 3.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
This page contains all of The Daily News and News Monitor's coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
Because this outbreak impacts public health, our coverage of the coronavirus is available to all readers. Our journalists are working hard to bring you the verified information below. Please consider supporting important local journalism with a subscription. (Click Here)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.