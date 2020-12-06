Richland County stays at No. 9 for ND COVID-19 activity Sunday

Richland County, North Dakota, remains at No. 9 out of 53 counties for COVID-19 activity among the state of North Dakota.
The county confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, 12 new cases and 133 active cases Sunday, Dec. 6, according to data from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The new cases are down from the 28 new cases confirmed Saturday, Dec. 5. The active cases are up from the 127 active cases confirmed Saturday.
Richland County’s record for new cases, 42 total, was confirmed Thursday, Dec. 3. Its record for active cases, 160 total, was confirmed Nov. 23, 2020. The county reached the No. 9 position Saturday.
As of Sunday, Richland County is between Rolette County (154 active cases) and Stutsman County (120 active cases), according to NDDoH.
North Dakota confirmed 474 new COVID-19 cases and 4,969 active cases Sunday. The new cases are down from Saturday’s 558 new cases. The active cases are down from Saturday’s 5,021 cases.
Sunday marks the third consecutive day for declining new and active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota. It is common, however, for there to be increases for both as well as the number of COVID-19 or related deaths at approximately the start of the week. The state’s record for active COVID-19 cases, 11,656 total, was confirmed Nov. 11, 2020. The single day record for new COVID-19 cases, 2,278, was confirmed Nov. 14, 2020.
Six COVID-19 or related deaths, down from Saturday’s 18 and bringing North Dakota’s total to 1,013, were confirmed Sunday. The deceased, NDDoH reported, include three from Stutsman County: a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s. The remaining three include a man in his 50s from Grant County, a woman in her 70s from Cavalier County and a man in his 90s from Burleigh County.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Sunday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death, according to NDDoH, include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
As of Sunday, there are 305 individuals currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from Saturday’s 298 individuals.
Richland County has had 1,279 COVID-19 cases, 1,135 recoveries (including three with a Saturday recovery date) and 11 deaths from or related to the disease as of Sunday. A total of 151 new tests were processed, with 33 individuals being tested for the first time, NDDoH reported.
The county’s 133 active cases include 22 among ages 20-29, 18 among ages 60-69, 17 among ages 40-49, 15 among ages 50-59, 14 among ages 15-19, 13 among ages 30-39, 12 among ages 6-11, nine among ages 12-14, seven among ages 70-79, four among ages 0-5 and two among ages 80 and older.
Statewide, a total of 914 active cases are among ages 20-29, followed by 749 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 1,192,122 processed COVID-19 tests (including 7,521 new), 82,981 confirmed cases, 76,999 recoveries (including 516 with a Saturday recovery date) and 1,013 deaths from or related to the disease as of Sunday. A total of 1,205 individuals received their first COVID-19 tests Saturday.
The majority of North Dakota’s 1,013 COVID-19 or related deaths, 650 as of Sunday, have been among ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 190 among ages 70-79 and 97 among ages 60-69, NDDoH reported. The remaining 76 deaths include 50 among ages 50-59, 16 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. To date, there has yet to be a confirmed COVID-19 death among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
The state has confirmed 31 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in December and 416 deaths to date for November.
Fifty-two North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, NDDoH reported. The exception is Billings County. Thirty-eight counties reported new COVID-19 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Sunday include Cass County, 164 cases; Burleigh County, 80 cases; Ward County, 35 cases; Grand Forks County, 26 cases; and Williams County, 18 cases. Richland County’s 12 new cases came in at No. 8, behind Morton County (16 new cases) and Barnes County (15 new cases).
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Sunday include Cass County, 1,133 cases; Burleigh County, 705 cases; Ward County, 422 cases; Grand Forks County, 413 cases; and Morton County, 211 cases.
Richland County, as mentioned earlier, is No. 9 for active cases as of Sunday. Coming in at No. 6 is Williams County, with 177 active cases. It’s followed by Stark County (174 active cases) and Rolette County (154 cases), with the top 10 being completed by Stutsman County (120 active cases).
Barnes County, as of Sunday, is the only other North Dakota county with more than 100 active COVID-19 cases. It confirmed 110 active cases, according to NDDoH. Coming in at No. 12 for activity is Walsh County, with 96 active cases, including four new.
Nearly 46 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Sunday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 33.4 percent of the Richland County has been tested.
