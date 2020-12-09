Richland County still in top 10 for ND’s COVID-19 activity

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new COVID-19 deaths, 23 new cases and 127 active cases Wednesday, Dec. 9. According to data from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH), Richland County is at No. 10 for active COVID-19 cases throughout North Dakota’s 53 counties.
On Tuesday, Dec. 8, Richland County confirmed its 13th death from or related to COVID-19. The individual was a woman in her 90s according to NDDoH.
Wednesday’s new local cases are up from the 17 new cases confirmed Tuesday. The number of local active cases is down from the 132 total confirmed Monday, Dec. 7. A total for local active cases was not available Tuesday.
North Dakota confirmed 473 new COVID-19 cases and 4,554 active cases Wednesday. The new cases are down from Tuesday’s 453 new cases. The active cases are down from Tuesday’s active cases.
Updates to NDDoH’s website were made beginning Tuesday. As of midday Wednesday, information including the by-age breakdown of active COVID-19 cases or amount of tests conducted Tuesday in Richland County, was not available.
Richland County’s record for new cases, 42 total, was confirmed Thursday, Dec. 3. Its record for active cases, 160 total, was confirmed Nov. 23, 2020. The county first reached the No. 9 statewide rank, its highest position to date, Saturday, Dec. 5.
As of Wednesday, Richland County is between Stark County (149 active cases) and Ramsey County (99 active cases), according to NDDoH.
Sixteen COVID-19 or related deaths, bringing North Dakota’s total to 1,080, were confirmed Wednesday. The individuals include four from Burleigh County, three from Stutsman County, two each from Ramsey and Ward counties and one each from Dickey, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Traill and Walsh counties, NDDoH reported.
As of Wednesday, there are 284 individuals currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Tuesday’s 328 individuals.
The majority of North Dakota’s 1,080 COVID-19 or related deaths, 699 as of Wednesday, have been among ages 80 or older. It’s followed by the 200 among ages 70-79 and 103 among ages 60-69, NDDoH reported. The remaining 78 deaths include 51 among ages 50-59, 17 among ages 40-49, seven among ages 30-39, two among ages 20-29 and one among ages 10-19. To date, there has yet to be a confirmed COVID-19 death among ages 0-9 in North Dakota.
There have been deaths from or related to COVID-19 in 49 of North Dakota’s 53 counties as of Wednesday. The four counties without a COVID-19 death, according to NDDoH, include Adams, Billings, Golden Valley and Slope counties.
North Dakota has confirmed 64 deaths to date from or related to COVID-19 in December and 448 deaths to date for November.
Statewide, a total of 845 active cases are among ages 20-29, followed by 740 active cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota’s record for active COVID-19 cases, 11,656 total, was confirmed Nov. 11, 2020. The single day record for new COVID-19 cases, 2,278, was confirmed Nov. 14, 2020.
Fifty-one North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. The exceptions are Billings and Slope counties. Forty-five counties reported new COVID-19 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday include Cass County, 116 cases; Burleigh County, 52 cases; Grand Forks County, 51 cases; Williams County, 25 cases; and Richland County, 23 cases.
The five counties which reported the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday include Cass County, 1,062 cases; Burleigh County, 628 cases; Grand Forks County, 388 cases; Ward County, 353 cases; and Morton County, 210 cases.
Coming in at No. 6 is Williams County, with 197 active cases, followed by Stutsman County with 155 active cases. Rolette County comes in at No. 8 with 154 active cases, followed by Stark County with 149 active cases. Richland County, as mentioned, completes the top 10 with 127 active cases.
Nearly 47.2 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.