Richland County still No. 12 for ND COVID-19 activity Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, reached half a week out of the state’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases Friday, Jan. 8.
The county ranked No. 12 for statewide activity for a fourth straight day Friday, according to information from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Nine new cases and 44 active cases were confirmed.
Friday’s new cases were down from the 13 confirmed Thursday, Jan. 7. The active cases were up from the 41 confirmed Thursday. Richland County also confirmed six new recoveries Friday, down from Thursday’s seven. The county has not confirmed a COVID-19 or related death since mid-December 2020. As of Friday, there have been 15 such local deaths.
Ramsey County, North Dakota, ranked No. 11 for active COVID-19 activity Friday. NDDoH confirmed 48 active cases in Ramsey County. Ranking No. 13 was McKenzie County, with 35 active cases.
Eleven new COVID-19 or related deaths statewide were confirmed Friday, bringing North Dakota’s cumulative total to 1,352 to date. The state confirmed 303 new cases, down from Thursday’s 350 new cases.
North Dakota confirmed 2,122 active COVID-19 cases Friday, up from the 2,088 active cases confirmed Thursday. Friday’s 11 new deaths are up from the seven new deaths confirmed Thursday.
The new deceased included eight women and three men. All were between ages 50-99 and the largest number of deceased were from Cass County, North Dakota. They included a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s.
Eighty-five individuals were hospitalized Friday with COVID-19, up from the 83 hospitalized individuals Thursday. North Dakota also confirmed 238 new recoveries Friday, up from Thursday’s 204 recoveries.
Richland County has had 1,593 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,534 recoveries as of Friday, NDDoH reported. North Dakota has had 94,438 positive COVID-19 cases and 90,964 recoveries.
NDDoH confirmed 404 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 20-29, up from Thursday’s 395 cases. There were 345 active cases statewide among ages 30-39, up from Thursday’s 343 active cases.
Oliver County, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Friday. An additional 25 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported fewer than 10 active COVID-19 cases.
North Dakota has confirmed 16 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in January 2021, down from 272 in December 2020. There have been 871 deaths to date among ages 80 and older and 481 deaths to date among ages 15-79.
The five counties reporting the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 52 cases; Burleigh County, 36 cases; Grand Forks County, 30 cases; Ward County, 24 cases; and Stark County, 20 cases.
The six counties reporting 100 or more active COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 460 cases; Burleigh County, 246 cases; Grand Forks County, 173 cases; Ward County, 171 cases; Rolette, 110 cases; and Williams County, 107 cases.
Nearly 37.3 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 50.2 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
