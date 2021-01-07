Richland County still No. 12 for ND COVID-19 activity Thurs.

Richland County, North Dakota, marked a third day out of the state’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases Thursday, Jan. 7.
The county confirmed 13 new cases and 41 active cases Thursday, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported. Seven new local recoveries and no new deaths were confirmed Thursday.
Richland County, as of Thursday, remained at No. 12 for statewide COVID-19 activity. Coming in at No. 11 was Walsh County, with 48 active cases. Coming in at No. 13 was McKenzie County, with 38 active cases.
Thursday’s 13 new local cases were up from the two new cases confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 6, NDDoH reported. The 41 active cases Thursday were up from the 39 active cases confirmed Wednesday. Thursday’s seven recoveries were down from the eight recoveries confirmed Wednesday. Richland County has not confirmed a COVID-19 or related death since mid-December 2020.
Seven new COVID-19 or related deaths statewide were confirmed Thursday, bringing North Dakota’s cumulative total to 1,341 to date. The state confirmed 350 new cases, up from Wednesday’s 341 new cases.
North Dakota exceeded 2,000 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, with NDDoH confirming 2,088 total active cases. The last time North Dakota exceeded 2,000 active COVID-19 cases was Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Thursday’s 2,088 active cases are up from the 1,987 active cases confirmed Wednesday.
Thursday’s seven new COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota are up from the five new deaths confirmed Wednesday. The deceased included five men and two women, including a man in his 30s from Kidder County, North Dakota.
Eighty-three individuals were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19, down from the 85 hospitalized individuals Wednesday. North Dakota also confirmed 204 new recoveries Thursday, down from Wednesday’s 208 new recoveries.
Richland County has had 1,584 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,528 recoveries as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. North Dakota has had 94,156 positive COVID-19 cases and 90,726 recoveries.
NDDoH confirmed 395 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday among ages 20-29, up from Wednesday’s 369 active cases. There were 343 active cases statewide among ages 30-39, up from Wednesday’s 320 active cases.
Oliver County, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Thursday. An additional 26 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active COVID-19 cases.
North Dakota has confirmed 13 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in January 2021, down from 265 in December 2020. There have been 865 deaths to date among ages 80 and older, and 1,250 deaths to date among ages 60 and older. The remaining 92 deaths to date among ages 15-59 include 60 among ages 50-59.
The five counties reporting the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 70 cases; Burleigh County, 32 cases; Williams County, 30 cases; Ward County, 27 cases; and Stark County, 21 cases.
The six counties reporting 100 or more active COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 457 cases; Burleigh County, 239 cases; Ward County, 175 cases; Grand Forks County, 165 cases; Rolette County, 112 cases; and Williams County, 105 cases.
Nearly 37.2 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, NDDoH reported.
