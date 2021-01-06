Richland County still out of ND COVID-19 top 10 Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, was out of the state’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases for a second day Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The county confirmed two new cases and 39 active cases Wednesday, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported. Eight new local recoveries and no new deaths were confirmed Wednesday.
Richland County, as of Wednesday, dropped from No. 11 to No. 12 for statewide COVID-19 activity. Coming in at No. 11 was Ramsey County, with 45 active cases. Coming in at No. 13 was Mountrail County, with 34 active cases.
Wednesday’s two new local cases were down from the seven new cases confirmed Tuesday, Jan. 5, NDDoH reported. The 39 active cases Wednesday were down from the 45 active cases confirmed Tuesday. The eight recoveries Wednesday were down from the nine recoveries confirmed Tuesday. Richland County’s last COVID-19 or related death was confirmed in mid-December 2020.
Five new COVID-19 or related deaths statewide were confirmed Wednesday, bringing North Dakota’s cumulative total to 1,334 to date. The state confirmed 341 new cases, up from the 262 new cases Tuesday. The number of active cases statewide, 1,987 total Wednesday, is down from the 1,884 total active Tuesday. The five new deaths are down from the 17 deaths confirmed Tuesday.
North Dakota’s new COVID-19 deceased include four women and one man. Two, both women in their 60s, were from Cass County, North Dakota. The remaining three include a woman in her 100s from Burleigh County, a man in his 90s from Benson County and a woman in her 80s from Morton County, NDDoH reported.
Eighty-five individuals were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, down from the 93 hospitalized individuals Tuesday. North Dakota also confirmed 208 new recoveries Wednesday, up from the 191 new recoveries confirmed Tuesday.
Richland County has had 1,573 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,519 recoveries as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. North Dakota has had 93,832 positive COVID-19 cases and 90,511 recoveries.
NDDoH confirmed 369 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 20-29, up from Tuesday’s 343 active cases. There were 320 active cases statewide among ages 30-39, up from Tuesday’s 306 active cases.
Oliver County, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. An additional 26 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active COVID-19 cases.
North Dakota has confirmed seven COVID-19 or related deaths to date in January 2021, down from 263 in December 2020. There have been 862 deaths to date among ages 80 and older, or 1,244 deaths to date among ages 60 and older.
The six counties reporting the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases included Rolette County, 56 cases; Cass County, 53 cases; Burleigh County, 47 cases; Grand Forks County, 25 cases; and Stark and Ward counties, 22 cases each.
The five counties reporting the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 430 cases; Burleigh County, 243 cases; Ward County, 176 cases; Grand Forks County, 166 cases; and Rolette County, 112 cases.
More than 37.1 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 50 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
