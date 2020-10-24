Richland County still under 100 active COVID-19 cases

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, Oct. 24, down from the record 21 confirmed new local cases Friday, Oct. 23. As of Saturday, the county has a new-record 96 active cases, up from the 95 active cases confirmed Friday.
The county remains at No. 13 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases statewide, the North Dakota Department of Health confirmed. Richland County is currently tied with Mountrail County, which also confirmed 96 active COVID-19 cases. The counties are behind Mercer County, with 109 active cases, and ahead of Ramsey County, with 84 active cases.
North Dakota confirmed 936 new COVID-19 cases and 6,310 active cases Saturday. The new cases are up from the 886 new cases confirmed Friday. The active cases are down from the record 6,363 active cases confirmed Friday.
Eight new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota’s total to 448 to date, were confirmed Saturday. The number is down from the nine deaths confirmed Friday. The newest individuals include:
• five from Ward County, including a woman in her 70s, two men in their 80s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s
• a man in his 60s from Grand Forks County and a woman in her 60s from Williams County
• a man in his 70s from Pierce County
To simplify and clarify messaging, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday that NDDoH would no longer report whether or not individuals who died from or related to COVID-19 had underlying health conditions.
Richland County has had 435 COVID-19 cases, 336 recoveries (including 12 confirmed Saturday) and three deaths from or related to the disease as of Saturday.
The county’s 96 active COVID-19 cases include 22 among the ages 30-39 population, 17 among 40-49, 16 among 20-29, 15 among 50-59, nine among 60-69, seven among 15-19, five among 70-79, three among 80 and older and one each (two total) among 0-5 and 12-14.
Statewide, a total of 1,333 confirmed active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. It’s followed by the 1,055 confirmed cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 807,053 processed COVID-19 tests, 36,874 cases, 30,116 recoveries and 448 deaths from or related to the disease as of Saturday.
The majority of North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related deaths, 277 as of Saturday, have been among individuals age 80 or older. It’s followed by the 92 deaths among individuals age 70-79 and 46 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 33 deaths include 19 among ages 50-59, 10 among 40-49, two among 30-39 and one each (two total) among 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no deaths to date among ages 0-9.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case. Forty-seven counties reported new cases Saturday.
A total of 164 new cases, the day’s largest, were confirmed Saturday in Burleigh County. Cass County continues to lead for active cases, with 1,165 as of Saturday. Burleigh County reported 1,037 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday.
Nearly 36 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 to date. Nearly 24.75 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.