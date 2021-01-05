Richland County ties for No. 11 for ND’s COVID-19 activity

Richland County, North Dakota, was out of the state’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Jan. 5.
The county confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases and 45 active cases Tuesday, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Nine new local recoveries and no new deaths were confirmed Tuesday.
Richland County, as of Tuesday, was tied for No. 11 statewide with Walsh County. Both counties confirmed 45 active COVID-19 cases. Coming in at No. 10 was Ramsey County, with 48 active cases. Coming in at No. 13 was Mountrail County, with 37 active cases.
Tuesday’s seven new local cases are up from the four new cases confirmed Monday, Jan. 4. The 45 active cases are down from the 52 active cases confirmed Monday. No recoveries were recorded Monday. Richland County has had 15 deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date.
Seventeen new COVID-19 or related deaths were confirmed Tuesday, bringing North Dakota’s cumulative total to 1,329 to date. The state confirmed 262 new cases, up from the 199 new cases confirmed Monday. The number of active cases statewide, 1,884 total Tuesday, is down from the 1,915 total Monday.
North Dakota’s new COVID-19 deceased include five individuals, one man and two women in their 80s and one man and one woman in their 90s, from Ramsey County, North Dakota. The remaining 12 include three from Cass County, North Dakota, including a man in his 50s, a man in his 70s and a man in 80s, as well as a woman and a man in their 80s from Ward County, North Dakota. There were one deceased each from Grand Forks, Pierce, Rolette, Sioux, Walsh, Wells and Williams counties, five males and two females, between ages 50-89.
A total of 93 individuals were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19, down from the 98 hospitalized individuals Monday. North Dakota also confirmed 191 new recoveries Tuesday, up from the 114 new recoveries confirmed Monday.
Richland County has had 1,571 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,511 recoveries as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported. North Dakota has had 93,494 positive COVID-19 cases and 90,281 recoveries.
NDDoH confirmed 343 active cases statewide Tuesday among ages 20-29, down from Monday’s 361 active cases. There were 306 active cases statewide Tuesday among ages 30-39, down from Monday’s 316 active cases.
Oliver and Steele counties, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. An additional 26 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported fewer than 10 active COVID-19 cases.
As of Tuesday, North Dakota confirmed 260 COVID-19 or related deaths in December 2020, down from 494 in November and 297 in October. There have been 859 deaths to date among ages 80 and older, or 1,239 deaths to date among ages 60 and older.
The five counties reporting the largest amounts of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 67 cases; Williams County, 28 cases; Ward County, 20 cases; Grand Forks County, 17 cases and Burleigh County, 16 cases.
The five counties reporting the largest amounts of active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 428 cases; Burleigh County, 221 cases; Ward County, 170 cases; Grand Forks County, 157 cases; and Williams County, 89 cases.
Nearly 37 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported. More than 49.8 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
