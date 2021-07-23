Richland County under 60 percent for COVID-19 vaccinations

Richland County, North Dakota, recorded no new or active COVID-19 cases Friday, July 23. Results from 12 newly processed COVID-19 tests have been added to the cumulative record of 31,340 processed tests. North Dakota itself reported 43 new and 241 active COVID-19 cases Friday.
Nearly 16,120 individuals live in Richland County, according to current state of North Dakota data. The state reported Friday that exactly 59 percent of the county’s adult population, or 7,138 individuals, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Exactly 57 percent of Richland County’s adult population, or 6,890 residents, are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDOH).
Herd immunity, Daily News previously reported, occurs when at least 70 percent of a population is protected. When this happens, according to the Mayo Clinic, the full community is considered protected.
“COVID-19, including the Delta variant, is present and spreading in North Dakota communities,” NDDoH stated. “Preventative measures such as testing, isolating, masking and social distancing have worked to slow the spread of the virus.”
At the same time, NDDoH continues to recommend vaccinations as the best defense against COVID-19.
“By getting vaccinated, individuals are protecting not only themselves but their communities. They are also playing a critical role in stopping COVID-19 from mutating to other stronger, more dangerous variants,” NDDoH stated.
Kayla Carlson, public health director in Richland County, is among the professionals who are working to both share updated information on COVID-19 protection and receive feedback from community members.
“We invite you to share your thoughts by completing (our) community survey,” Richland County Health Department stated. “Please complete the survey by next Friday, July 30. (It) should take approximately five minutes or less to complete.”
The survey is located at https://ndstate.co1.qualtrics.com/…/SV_eFC7TknDtXbDOyG.
As Richland County seeks public input, it is also monitoring statewide COVID-19 trends. Twenty-five of North Dakota’s 53 counties reported active cases Friday. Burleigh County reported 50 active cases, followed by Ward County with 49 active cases and Cass County with 32 active cases. Seven counties reported one active COVID-19 case each, followed by six counties with two active cases and four counties with between 3-8 active cases each.
North Dakota’s 241 active COVID-19 cases Friday included 61 among ages 20-29, 44 among ages 30-39 and 28 among ages 50-59. Activity among ages infancy to early adolescence was low statewide. Seven active cases were recorded among ages 0-5, followed by six cases among ages 12-14 and five cases among ages 6-11.
“Of particular concern with the Delta variant is that it appears this variant is affecting younger populations,” said Kirby Kruger, NDDoH’s disease control and forensic pathology section chief. “This variant, with its increased infectiousness coupled with a large percentage of people not vaccinated, may lead to more cases of COVID-19, increased hospitalizations and potentially more deaths.”
For information about how to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, coronavirus testing, the Delta variant and more, call the Richland County Health Department at 701-642-7735.
