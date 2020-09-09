Richland County up to 18 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, has 18 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Sept. 9. Five new local cases were reported Wednesday by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, Richland County has reported 154 total COVID-19 cases, 135 recoveries (three new) and one death. NDDoH reported that 20 new COVID-19 tests, with 12 unique individuals receiving their first tests, were processed Tuesday, Sept. 8. To date, 18.13 percent of Richland County’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
Richland County’s 18 active COVID-19 cases includes five in the 50-59 age group, three in the 20-29 age group, two each in the 12-14, 15-19, 40-49 and 60-69 age groups and one each in the 6-11 and 30-39 age groups.
North Dakota reported 2,220 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down from the 2,264 active cases Tuesday. A total of 239 new cases were confirmed Wednesday.
The state’s 239 new cases included 67 in Williams County, 49 in Burleigh County, 46 in Cass County, 21 in Stark County and 11 in Morton County. One new death from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Wednesday. The individual was a man in his 60s from Ward County, North Dakota. He had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
As of Wednesday, North Dakota has had 14,110 positive COVID-19 cases, 11,733 recoveries (164 new) and 157 deaths, NDDoH reported. To date, 27.06 percent of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 3,167 COVID-19 tests were completed statewide Tuesday, while 511,730 tests have been completed since the coronavirus pandemic began. Fifty-three individuals are hospitalized related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday, a decrease of 10 from Tuesday.
North Dakota’s 2,220 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included 646 individuals between ages 20-29, 345 individuals between ages 15-19 and 256 individuals between ages 30-39.
While 50 of the state’s 53 counties reported at least one active COVID-19 case Wednesday, 31 of the 50 reported 10 or fewer active cases. Richland County rose one spot higher, to No. 14, on the list of counties with the most active cases. Richland County was tied with Eddy County, North Dakota, which also reported 18 active cases.
North Dakota’s top six counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Burleigh County, 403 active cases; Cass County, 386 active cases; Grand Forks County, 332 active cases; Stark County, 182 active cases; Williams County, 178 active cases; and Stutsman County, 142 active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
