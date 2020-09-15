Richland County up to 24 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, has 24 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, Sept. 15. One new local case was reported Tuesday by the North Dakota Department of Health.
As of Tuesday, Richland County has reported 178 total COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries and one death. NDDoH reported that 11 new COVID-19 tests, with 10 unique individuals receiving their first tests, were processed Monday, Sept. 14. To date, nearly 19 percent of Richland County’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
Richland County’s 24 active COVID-19 cases includes six in the 40-49 age group, five in the 20-29 age group, three each in the 15-19, 30-39 and 60-69 age groups, two in the 70-79 age group and one each in the 0-5 and 50-59 age groups.
North Dakota reported 2,564 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, down from the record 2,758 active cases Monday. A total of 235 new cases and two deaths were confirmed Tuesday.
The deceased individuals were men in their 80s. One was from Burleigh County, the other from Morton County. Both had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota’s 235 new COVID-19 cases included 79 in Burleigh County, 30 in Morton County, 27 in Cass County, 23 in Williams County, 13 in Ward County and 10 in Grand Forks County.
As of Tuesday, North Dakota has had 16,604 positive COVID-19 cases, 13,328 recoveries and 172 deaths, NDDoH reported. To date, more than 28 percent of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19.
A total of 2,038 COVID-19 tests were completed statewide Monday, while 547,945 tests have been completed since the coronavirus pandemic began. Sixty-two individuals are hospitalized related to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, a decrease of three from Monday.
North Dakota’s 2,564 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included 603 individuals between ages 20-29, 404 individuals between ages 15-19 and 325 individuals between ages 30-39.
While 50 of the state’s 53 counties reported at least one active COVID-19 case Tuesday, 28 of the 50 reported 10 or fewer active cases. Richland County, as of Tuesday, was at No. 13 on the list of 22 counties with the most active cases.
North Dakota’s top five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Burleigh County, 545 active cases; Cass County, 405 active cases; Grand Forks County, 246 active cases; Stark County, 224 active cases; and Morton County, 218 active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
