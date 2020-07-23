Richland County up to eight active COVID-19 cases

Richland County, North Dakota, reported one new COVID-19 case Thursday, July 23. The county has had 58 COVID-19 cases to date, with 50 recoveries and 2,157 tested individuals as of Thursday.
The number of tested individuals is up five from Wednesday, July 22, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. On Wednesday, Richland County reported four new COVID-19 cases. Since the pandemic reached North Dakota, the county has tended to have single or no new cases per day.
Thursday marked the ninth time in 12 days North Dakota set a new record for its number of active COVID-19 cases. The state was at 921 active cases Thursday, up from the 864 active cases reported Wednesday.
One-hundred-twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday. On Wednesday, 160 new cases were confirmed. NDDoH has reported 97 new deaths from or related to COVID-19, 4,475 recoveries and 5,493 positive cases to date.
“After investigation it was discovered that (individuals recorded as) from Burleigh County and Dunn County were from out of state,” NDDoH stated.
Thursday’s total included 48 new cases in Burleigh County; 19 new cases in Cass County; 11 new ceases each in Morton and Ward counties; eight new cases in Williams County; six new cases in Benson County; five new cases in Grand Forks County; three new cases in McKenzie County; two new cases each in Bowman, Eddy, Ramsey and Stark counties; and one new case each in Bottineau, Kidder, McHenry, McLean, Mountrail, Richland, Rolette and Walsh counties.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Thursday. The individual is a man in his 70s from Burleigh County, North Dakota. He had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
There have been 68 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Wednesday, down from the 88 recorded Wednesday.
As of Thursday, according to NDDoH, there are:
• 37 active cases, nine new, among ages 0-9, with 231 recoveries, one new, out of 268 cases to date
• 99 active cases, 21 new, among ages 10-19, with 386 recoveries, nine new, out of 485 cases to date
• 269 active cases, 18 new, among ages 20-29, with 1,141 recoveries, 22 new, out of 1,410 cases to date
• 153 active cases, 20 new, among ages 30-39, with one death and 916 recoveries, 11 new, out of 1,070 cases to date
• 117 active cases, 17 new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 628 recoveries, seven new, out of 749 cases to date
• 107 active cases, 13 new, among ages 50-59, with three deaths and 491 recoveries, eight new, out of 601 cases to date
• 78 active cases, 13 new, among ages 60-69, with nine deaths and 336 recoveries, eight new, out of 423 cases to date
• 36 active cases, six new, among ages 70-79, with 20 deaths, one new, and 151 recoveries, two new, out of 207 cases to date
• 25 active cases, nine new, among ages 80 and older, with 60 deaths and 195 recoveries, none new, out of 280 cases to date
In addition to the 97 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of the four are believed to have been from Richland County.
Exactly 275,255 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Thursday, an increase of nearly 4,320 from Wednesday. Nearly 140,820 individuals have been tested, an increase of 1,550, NDDoH reported.
Fifty-seven individuals statewide are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of five from Wednesday. To date, 322 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of five from Wednesday.
North Dakota’s 97 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 75 individuals from Cass County, four from Grand Forks County; three each from Burleigh, Morton and Stark counties; two from Stutsman County; and one each from Benson, Emmons, McHenry, Mountrail, Ramsey, Ward and Williams counties.
The state’s 921 active cases on Thursday included 211 in Burleigh County, 157 in Cass County, 102 in Grand Forks County, 88 in Williams County and 62 in Morton County. The five counties accounted for 620 of the active cases.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
