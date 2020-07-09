Ninety-nine new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Thursday, July 9. As of Thursday morning, the state is at 521 active cases (including three in Richland County, North Dakota), 85 deaths, 3,464 recoveries and 4,070 positive cases to date.
One new case of COVID-19 in Richland County was reported Thursday by the North Dakota Department of Health. The county has had 44 COVID-19 cases to date, 41 recoveries and records from 1,932 completed tests, an increase of 46 tests from Wednesday, July 8.
For the second consecutive day, Burleigh County, North Dakota, leads the state in the number of active COVID-19 cases. Burleigh County, whose cities include Bismarck, North Dakota, has 153 active cases as of Thursday. Cass County, North Dakota, whose cities include Fargo, has 134 active cases.
Thursday's total included 29 new cases in Cass County; 23 new cases in Burleigh County; 10 new cases in Walsh County; six new cases in Williams County; five new cases in Morton County; four new cases in Cavalier County; three new cases each in Dunn and Sioux counties; two new cases each in Benson, McKenzie, Ransom, Stark and Ward counties; and one new case each in Dickey, Grand Forks, Mountrail, Pembina, Richland and Stutsman counties.
There have been 17 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Wednesday.
In addition to the 85 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of these individuals were from Richland County.
Nearly 214,170 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Thursday. Nearly 117,850 unique individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Thirty individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of four from Wednesday. To date, 257 individuals have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
For the fifth consecutive day, less than half of North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, 239 total, are individuals between ages 20-39. The majority of the 239 individuals, 149 total, are between ages 20-29.
As of Wednesday, there are:
• 34 active cases, six new, among ages 0-9, with 182 recoveries (two new) out of 216 cases
• 56 active cases, 21 new, among ages 10-19, with 276 recoveries (none new) out of 332 cases
• 149 active cases, 26 new, among ages 20-29, with 834 recoveries (three new) out of 983 cases
• 90 active cases, 16 new, among ages 30-39, with 741 recoveries (one new) out of 831 cases
• 63 active cases, 10 new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 507 recoveries (one new) out of 574 cases
• 62 active cases, 11 new, among ages 50-59, with three deaths and 368 recoveries (three new) out of 433 cases
• 36 active cases, four new, among ages 60-69, with eight deaths and 266 recoveries (two new) out of 310 cases
• 19 active cases, three new, among ages 70-79, with 17 deaths and 116 recoveries (two new) out of 152 cases
• 12 active cases, two new, among ages 80 and older, with 53 deaths and 174 recoveries (three new) out of 239 cases
North Dakota’s 85 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 70 individuals from Cass County; four from Grand Forks County; three from Stark County; two each from Morton and Stutsman counties; and one each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey and Ward counties.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.