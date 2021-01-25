Richland drops to No. 7 for ND COVID-19 activity Monday

Richland County confirmed one new and 35 active COVID-19 cases Monday, Jan. 25. The county, which has been in North Dakota’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, Jan. 19, dropped Monday to No. 7. On Sunday, Jan. 24, it ranked No. 6.
Monday’s one new local case is down from the six new cases confirmed Sunday, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported. The 35 local active cases are down from the 38 active cases confirmed Sunday.
Ranking No. 6 Monday was Morton County, North Dakota, with 38 active COVID-19 cases. Ranking No. 8 was Stark County, North Dakota, with 29 active cases.
Monday’s positivity rate for Richland County was 4.17 percent, NDDoH reported. The positivity rate for Cass County, North Dakota, was 1.92 percent, compared to 9.28 percent for Burleigh County, North Dakota. The state’s positivity rate was 3.14 percent Monday.
North Dakota confirmed 58 new COVID-19 cases Monday, down from Sunday’s 99 new cases. The state also confirmed 1,082 active cases, down from Sunday’s 1,097 active cases.
Fifty individuals statewide were hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday, up from Sunday’s 49 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 66 new recoveries Monday, down from Sunday’s 151 new recoveries.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Monday by NDDoH. North Dakota has had 1,411 confirmed COVID-19 deaths to date.
Richland County has had 1,665 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,615 recoveries (including four new) and 15 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The last local COVID-19 death was confirmed more than a month ago, in December 2020.
North Dakota has had 96,874 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 94,381 recoveries to date, NDDoH reported. There has been 60 direct or related COVID-19 deaths to date in January 2021. Less than 100 of the 1,411 deceased to date have been among ages 15-59.
There were 192 active COVID-19 cases statewide Monday among ages 20-29, NDDoH reported, followed by 169 among ages 30-39.
Logan, Nelson and Slope counties, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Monday. An additional 30 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Seventeen counties reported new cases Monday.
The six counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 14 cases; Burleigh and Grand Forks counties, nine cases each; Williams County, five cases; and Rolette and Ward counties, three cases each.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 205 cases; Burleigh County, 157 cases; Grand Forks and Ward counties, 106 cases each; and Williams County, 80 cases.
Nearly 38.6 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 51.3 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
