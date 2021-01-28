Richland drops to No. 7 for ND’s COVID-19 activity Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed six new and 38 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, Jan. 28. The county dropped to No. 7 for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.
Thursday’s six new local cases are down from the eight new cases confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 27, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported. The 38 local active cases are down from the 39 active cases confirmed Wednesday.
Richland County has been in the top 10 for active COVID-19 cases statewide since Tuesday, Jan. 19. Its latest peak, No. 6, was reached last Wednesday.
Morton County, North Dakota, confirmed 39 active COVID-19 cases, coming in at No. 6 statewide Thursday. Ranking No. 8 was Rolette County, with 30 active cases.
“Please note that from now on the daily news release will be sent Monday-Friday,” NDDoH reported. “The NDDoH dashboard will continue to be updated daily.”
A total of 60,623 residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, NDDoH reported. There have been 85,589 total vaccine doses administered as of Thursday.
Richland County’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 3.75 percent Thursday, NDDoH reported. The positivity rate for Cass County, North Dakota, was 2.14 percent, compared to 1.33 percent for Burleigh County, North Dakota. The state’s positivity rate was 2.58 percent.
North Dakota confirmed 147 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from Wednesday’s 162 new cases. The state also confirmed 1,051 active cases, up from Wednesday’s 1,016 active cases.
Forty-nine individuals statewide were hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, level with Wednesday’s 49 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 95 new recoveries Thursday, down from Wednesday’s 126 new recoveries.
Two new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday by NDDoH. The deceased included a man in his 70s from Emmons County and a man in his 80s from Cass County. The state has had 1,417 confirmed COVID-19 deaths to date.
“A previously reported case from Ward County was incorrectly reported and has been removed from the total,” NDDoH reported.
Richland County had had 1,684 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,631 recoveries (including six new) and 15 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The last local COVID-19 death was confirmed more than a month ago, in December 2020.
North Dakota has had 97,305 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 94,837 recoveries to date, NDDoH reported. There have been 67 direct or related COVID-19 deaths to date in January 2021. Nearly 1,320 of the 1,417 deceased to date have been among ages 80 and older.
There were 190 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday among ages 20-29, NDDoH reported, followed by 172 among ages 30-39.
Billings, Divide, Griggs, Logan, Oliver, Pierce, Slope, Steele and Wells counties, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Thursday. An additional 24 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported fewer than 10 active cases. Twenty-eight counties reported new cases Thursday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Thursday included Williams County, 21 cases; Grand Forks County, 18 cases; Burleigh County, 17 cases; Cass County, 16 cases; and Ward County, 13 cases
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 188 cases; Burleigh County, 125 cases; Ward County, 111 cases; Grand Forks County, 110 cases; and Williams County, 108 cases.
Nearly 38.9 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. More than 51.5 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
