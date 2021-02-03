Richland drops Wednesday to No. 8 for ND COVID-19 activity

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new and 32 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Feb. 3. The county dropped to No. 8 for active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Wednesday’s one new local case was down from the eight new cases confirmed Tuesday, Feb. 2 by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The 32 active cases were down from the 37 confirmed Tuesday.
Richland County, which has been in North Dakota’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases since Jan. 19, 2021, previously peaked Tuesday at No. 6. According to NDDoH, 106 new COVID-19 tests have been processed.
Stark County, North Dakota, confirmed 33 active COVID-19 cases, coming in at No. 7 statewide Wednesday. Ranking No. 9 was Rolette County, North Dakota, with 25 active cases.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll remained at 1,422 individuals as of Wednesday. The state confirmed 140 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s 139 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 913 active cases, up from Tuesday’s 885 active cases. A total of 7,231 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide.
Forty-two individuals statewide were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is down from Tuesday’s 45 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 103 new recoveries Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 132 new recoveries.
Richland County has had 1,708 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,660 recoveries (including six new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The latest local deceased individual was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021 by NDDoH.
There were 151 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported, followed by 149 among ages 20-29. Wednesday marked the third straight day where the 30-39 age group had more active COVID-19 cases than the 20-29 age group. The two groups continue to lead for active cases in North Dakota.
Twelve North Dakota counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. They are Billings, Divide, Golden Valley, Griggs, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Oliver, Slope, Steele and Wells counties.
An additional 24 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Of the remaining 17 counties, seven reported between 11-20 active cases Wednesday.
Thirty North Dakota counties reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Burleigh County, 23 cases; Cass County, 19 cases; Ward County, 14 cases; Grand Forks County, nine cases; and Morton County, eight cases.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 154 cases; Burleigh County, 137 cases; Ward County, 90 cases; Grand Forks County, 86 cases; and Williams County, 75 cases.
Following Morton County’s 38 active cases, Stark County’s 33 and Richland County’s 32, were Rolette County, with 25 cases, and Ramsey County, with 22 cases.
Nearly 39.3 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 51.9 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.