Richland falls Friday to No. 14 for ND’s COVID-19 activity

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new and 11 active COVID-19 cases Friday, Feb. 12. The county fell out of North Dakota’s top 10 for active cases, ranking No. 14 Friday.
Pembina County, North Dakota, confirmed 12 active cases and ranked No. 13 Friday, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Bowman County, North Dakota, confirmed 10 active cases and ranked No. 15.
Richland County’s one new case is down from the two new cases confirmed Thursday, Feb. 11. The 11 active cases are down from the 13 confirmed Thursday. A total of 191 new local COVID-19 tests have been processed, NDDoH reported.
There have been 1,714 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,687 recoveries (including two new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date in Richland County, according to NDDoH date. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll rose Friday to 1,431 individuals. The newest was a woman in her 40s from Williams County, North Dakota, NDDoH confirmed.
The state confirmed 118 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down from Thursday’s 139 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 801 active cases, up from Thursday’s 795 cases.
A total of 7,219 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide. As of Friday, 152,467 doses of the 178,375 COVID-19 vaccine doses received have been administered statewide. This includes 2,838 doses administered to date in Richland County and 33,971 doses administered in Cass County, North Dakota. A total of 94,854 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Friday.
Thirty-nine individuals statewide were hospitalized Friday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is level with Thursday’s 39 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 108 new recoveries Friday, up from Thursday’s 104 new recoveries.
NDDoH confirmed 143 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 30-39, up from 127 active cases Thursday. Close behind was the 20-29 age group, with 141 active cases statewide Friday, down from 146 active cases Thursday. The two age groups continue to lead for active cases in North Dakota.
Nine counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Friday. An additional 29 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported nine or fewer active cases. Of the remaining 15 counties, 11 including Richland County reported fewer than 50 active cases. Twenty-three counties reported new COVID-19 cases Friday, down from 28 counties Thursday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 24 cases; Burleigh County, 23 cases; Grand Forks County, 15 cases; Ward County, 11 cases; and Stark County, 10 cases. Cass, Grand Forks and Stark counties had increases from the day before for the numbers of new cases, while Burleigh and Ward counties had decreases.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Friday included Burleigh County, 169 cases; Cass County, 141 cases; Ward County, 75 cases; Grand Forks County, 73 cases; and Williams County, 45 cases. Burleigh, Cass and Ward counties had increases from the day before for the numbers of active cases, while Grand Forks and Williams counties had decreases.
More than 40.1 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, according to NDDoH. Nearly 52.5 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
