Richland has 0 new, 1 active COVID-19 case Monday

Keeping track of COVID-19 trends in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest as of Monday, March 14 from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
0 — new COVID-19 cases in Richland County
1 — active local positive COVID-19 case
8 — new COVID-19 tests processed locally
65.5 — approximate percentage of local population that has been tested for COVID-19
0 — new local recoveries from COVID-19
4,018 — cumulative recorded positive local COVID-19 cases (2,644 confirmed by PCR tests and 1,374 deemed probably by antigen tests)
2,226 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19
23 — Richland County’s cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths
3,994 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County
15,259 — Richland County’s population according to the 2020 census; NDDoH uses the previously recorded population of 16,177 individuals
63 — approximate percentage of county residents ages 5 and older who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, March 11
59 — approximate percentage of county residents who completed their primary vaccine series as of Friday
58 — approximate percentage of county residents who had received a COVID-19 booster as of Friday
57 — approximate percentage of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older (426,877 total) who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Sunday, March 13
53 — approximate percentage of state residents ages 5 and older (395,072 total) who were fully vaccinated as of Sunday
52 — approximate percentage of state residents ages 5 and older who had received a COVID-19 booster as of Sunday
286 — active positive COVID-19 cases statewide as of Monday
14 — new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota
574 — new processed COVID-19 tests statewide
69 — new recoveries statewide from COVID-19
81 — approximate percentage of state residents who have been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday
762,062 — North Dakota’s state population as recorded by NDDoH
52 — cumulative active COVID-19 cases statewide Monday among ages 0-19 (16 among ages 0-5, 24 among ages 6-11, 2 among ages 12-14 and 11 among ages 15-19)
79 — cumulative active cases statewide among ages 20-39 (36 among ages 20-29 and 43 among ages 30-39)
76 — cumulative active cases statewide among ages 40-59 (38 each among ages 40-49 and 50-59)
78 — cumulative active cases statewide among ages 60 and older (29 each among ages 60-69 and 80 and older and 20 among ages 70-79)
53 — counties in North Dakota; 34 had at least one active COVID-19 case Monday; eight had 10 or more active cases; 10 had new cases
57 — active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County, North Dakota
2 — new COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County
50 — active COVID-19 cases in Rolette County, North Dakota
0 — new cases in Rolette County
34 — active COVID-19 cases in Cass County, North Dakota
3 — new COVID-19 cases in Cass County
51 — hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19
8 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19
15 — individuals statewide ages 70-79 hospitalized due to COVID-19; NDDoH also confirmed 10 hospitalizations each among ages 50-59 and 60-69, six among ages 40-49, four among ages 80 and older, three among ages 30-39 and one each among ages 0-5, 15-19 and 20-29
1,201 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19
777 — individuals ages 70-79 (469 total) and 60-69 (308 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19
248 — individuals ages 6-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19, including one age 6-11, two ages 15-19, 10 ages 20-29, 30 ages 30-39, 60 ages 40-49 and 145 ages 50-59
Daily News and News Monitor will continued following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
