Richland has 0 new, 26 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Richland County has had 1,851 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,808 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Wednesday, March 10.

 Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new and 26 active COVID-19 cases Monday, March 22. The county ranked No. 6 for COVID-19 activity statewide. Three new local recoveries were confirmed Monday.

Stark County, North Dakota, confirmed 41 active COVID-19 cases and ranked No. 5 for statewide activity, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed. Williams County, North Dakota, ranked No. 7 with 25 active cases.

North Dakota has had 1,461 cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths as of Monday. The newest confirmed deceased individual was a man in his 50s from Oliver County, North Dakota. The state confirmed 50 new and 702 active cases Monday. A total of 695 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 69 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Monday.

As of Monday, 6,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Richland County. A total of 75,779 doses have been administered in Cass County, North Dakota. A total of 204,145 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH. Richland County has a population of 16,177.

Nineteen individuals were hospitalized Monday due to COVID-19. NDDoH has confirmed 12 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,461 cumulative deaths statewide, 924 have been among ages 80 and older.

NDDoH confirmed 141 active COVID-19 cases statewide Monday among ages 30-39. Coming in second was the 20-29 age group, with 130 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 96 active cases statewide, followed by ages 50-59, with 88 active cases.

Thirty-eight of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Monday. Eleven counties reported no active cases. Thirty-five counties confirmed 22 or fewer active cases, including 12 counties each confirming one active case.

The seven counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 19 cases; Grand Forks County, five cases; Burleigh and Williams counties, four cases each; and Morton, Pembina and Ramsey counties, three cases each.

The seven counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 276 cases; Grand Forks County, 67 cases; Burleigh County, 58 cases; Ward County, 51 cases; Stark County, 41 cases; Richland County, 26 cases; and Williams County, 26 cases.

More than 42.5 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 54 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.

