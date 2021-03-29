Richland has 1 new COVID-19 case, 19 active cases Monday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new and 19 active COVID-19 cases Monday, March 29. The county ranked No. 9 Monday for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Two new local recoveries were confirmed Monday by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Richland County has had 1,878 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,842 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
Dickey County, North Dakota, confirmed 20 active COVID-19 cases and ranked No. 8 Monday for statewide activity. McKenzie County, North Dakota, ranked No. 10 with 16 active cases. Mercer County, North Dakota, ranked No. 11 with 11 active cases.
North Dakota has had 1,466 cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths as of Monday. The state confirmed 56 new and 921 active COVID-19 cases Monday. A total of 1,238 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 70 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Monday.
As of Monday, nearly 389,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine received in North Dakota have been administered. This includes 7,785 doses administered in Richland County and 93,208 doses in Cass County, North Dakota.
Richland County has a population of 16,177. The latest NDDoH data indicates that 46 percent of local individuals, 5,330 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 29 percent of individuals, 3,324 residents total, have received both doses of vaccine, data indicates.
A total of 227,599 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH.
Eighteen individuals were hospitalized Monday due to COVID-19. NDDoH has confirmed 17 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,466 cumulative deaths statewide, 927 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 203 active COVID-19 cases statewide Monday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 191 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 124 active cases statewide, followed by ages 50-59, with 115 active cases.
Thirty-seven of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Monday. Eleven counties reported no active cases. Thirty-one counties confirmed nine or fewer active cases, including 10 counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 25 cases; Burleigh County, six cases; Grand Forks and Morton Counties, four cases; and Ward County, three cases.
The seven counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 437 cases; Grand Forks County, 106 cases; Burleigh County, 83 cases; Stark County, 38 cases; Morton County, 30 cases; Ward County, 28 cases; and Williams County, 24 cases.
More than 43 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. Exactly 54.4 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
