Richland has 2,000th confirmed COVID-19 case Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed three new and 22 active COVID-19 cases Friday, April 30. The county tied Friday for No. 10 for COVID-19 activity statewide. Seven new recoveries were confirmed Friday by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
“In accordance with the end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration, our daily update on Friday, April 30, will be the last daily email update on COVID-19 test results,” NDDoH previously stated. “The NDDoH dashboard will continue to be updated daily.”
Friday’s three new local COVID-19 cases are down from the four new cases confirmed Thursday, April 29. The 22 active cases are down from the 26 active cases confirmed Thursday.
Walsh County, North Dakota, also confirmed 22 active COVID-19 cases Friday and ranked No. 10 for statewide activity. McKenzie County confirmed 30 active cases and ranked No. 9. Barnes County confirmed 17 active cases and ranked No. 11.
Richland County has had 2,000 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,961 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
The 2,000 cumulative confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Richland County compare to 24,242 cumulative cases in Cass County, North Dakota; 15,487 cumulative cases in Burleigh County; and 10,516 cumulative cases in Grand Forks County. NDDoH reported that as of Friday, North Dakota has had 107,473 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases and 104,877 recoveries to date.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total rose Friday to 1,492 individuals to date. The newest confirmed deceased individual was a woman in her 70s from Cass County.
The state confirmed 175 new and 1,104 active COVID-19 cases Friday. The new cases are up from Thursday’s 146 new cases. The active cases are up from Thursday’s 1,097 active cases. A total of 5,978 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 147 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Friday.
As of Friday, more than 543,450 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 10,874 doses administered in Richland County and 141,545 doses in Cass County, according to NDDoH. More than 599,930 doses have been received in the state.
Richland County has a total population of 16,177, according to NDDoH. The latest data indicates that more than 55 percent of local individuals ages 18 and older, 6,462 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 50 percent of individuals age 18 and older, 5,885 residents total, have received two doses of vaccine, data indicates.
According to NDDoH, 277,962 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday. That is equivalent to more than 47 percent of the population. Nearly 42 percent of the population, 243,940 North Dakota residents, are up to date with their vaccinations. North Dakota’s data has not yet been updated with new U.S. Census Bureau information. Because of this, the state officially has a population of 762,062 individuals.
Thirty-five individuals statewide were hospitalized Friday due to COVID-19, up from Thursday’s 34 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed 23 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota for April 2021. There were 19 such deaths in March 2021, according to data. Of the 1,492 cumulative deaths statewide, 933 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 244 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 187 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group ranked third, with 130 active cases, followed by the 50-59 age group, with 124 active cases.
Twenty-four of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Friday. Five counties reported no active cases. Thirty-two counties confirmed nine or fewer active cases, including four counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 37 cases; Ward County, 27 cases; Burleigh County, 26 cases; and Grand Forks and Stark counties, 18 cases each.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 246 cases; Burleigh County, 161 cases; Ward County, 111 cases; Grand Forks County, 106 cases; and Stark County, 74 cases.
More than 45.4 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 56.5 percent of North Dakota’s population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.