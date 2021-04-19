Richland has 2 new, 15 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed two new and 15 active COVID-19 cases Monday, April 19. The county ranked No. 12 Monday for COVID-19 activity statewide.
McKenzie and Sargent counties, North Dakota, each confirmed 19 active cases and tied for No. 10 for COVID-19 activity. Ramsey County, North Dakota, confirmed 13 active cases and ranked No. 13, according to data from the state health department (NDDoH).
Richland County has had 1,960 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,928 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total included 1,479 individuals to date as of Monday. The newest confirmed deceased individual was a man in his 80s from Burleigh County, North Dakota, NDDoH reported.
The state confirmed 51 new and 1,004 active COVID-19 cases Monday. A total of 1,118 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 98 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Monday.
As of Monday, nearly 504,930 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 10,220 doses administered in Richland County and 130,307 doses in Cass County, North Dakota. Nearly 549,300 doses have been received in the state.
Richland County has a total population of 16,177, according to NDDoH. The latest data indicates that nearly 54 percent of local individuals ages 18 and older, 6,291 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 45 percent of individuals age 18 and older, 5,307 residents total, have received two doses of vaccine, data indicates.
A total of 268,938 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday, NDDoH reported. The state has a population of 762,062 individuals.
Thirty-five individuals statewide were hospitalized Monday due to COVID-19, level with Sunday’s 35 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed 11 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota for April 2021. There were 19 such deaths in March 2021, according to data. Of the 1,479 cumulative deaths statewide, 930 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 221 active COVID-19 cases statewide Monday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 169 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group ranked third, with 118 active cases, followed by the 50-59 age group, with 111 active cases, ages 15-19, with 92 active cases, and ages 60-69, with 85 active cases.
Thirty-eight of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Monday. Ten counties reported no active cases. Twenty-nine counties confirmed nine or fewer active cases, including seven counties each confirming one active case.
The six counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 13 cases; Burleigh County, six cases; Grand Forks and Morton counties, five cases each; and McKenzie and Ward counties, four cases each.
The nine counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 328 cases; Burleigh County, 145 cases; Grand Forks County, 127 cases; Morton County, 59 cases; Ward County, 39 cases; Walsh County, 35 cases; Stark County, 31 cases; Williams County, 28 cases; and Stutsman County, 25 cases.
Exactly 44.6 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 55.8 percent of North Dakota’s population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.