Richland has 2 new, 19 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed two new and 19 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, March 23. The county dropped Tuesday to No. 7 from No. 7 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Tuesday’s two new local cases are up from the no new cases confirmed Monday, March 22 by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The 19 active cases are down from Monday’s 26 active cases. Six new local recoveries were confirmed, up from Monday’s three recoveries.
Williams County, North Dakota, confirmed 23 active COVID-19 cases and ranked No. 6 for statewide activity. Ramsey County, North Dakota, ranked No. 8 with 18 active cases.
Richland County has had 1,851 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,815 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Wednesday, March 10.
North Dakota has had 1,463 cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths as of Tuesday. The newest confirmed deceased individuals were a woman in her 50s from Morton County, North Dakota, and a man in his 70s from Williams County.
The state confirmed 165 new and 745 active cases Tuesday, up from 50 new and 702 active on Monday. A total of 4,727 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 111 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, 6,678 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Richland County. A total of 76,765 doses have been administered in Cass County, North Dakota. A total of 205,941 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Nineteen individuals were hospitalized Tuesday due to COVID-19, level with Monday’s 19 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed 14 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,463 cumulative deaths statewide, 924 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 145 active COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday among ages 30-39. Coming in second was the 20-29 age group, with 137 active cases statewide. The 50-59 age group had 103 active cases statewide, followed by ages 40-49, with 95 active cases.
Twenty-seven of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Ten counties reported no active cases. Thirty-five counties confirmed 15 or fewer active cases, including 12 counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 85 cases; Grand Forks County, 19 cases; Burleigh County, eight cases; and Stark and Ward counties, seven cases each.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 317 cases; Grand Forks County, 78 cases; Burleigh County, 57 cases; Ward County, 41 cases; and Stark County, 40 cases.
Nearly 42.6 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported. More than 54 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
