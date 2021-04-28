Richland has 2 new, 26 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed two new and 26 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, April 28. The county held Wednesday at No. 10 for COVID-19 activity statewide. One new local recovery was confirmed Wednesday by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
“In accordance with the end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration, our daily update on Friday, April 30, will be the last daily email update on COVID-19 test results,” NDDoH stated. “The NDDoH dashboard will continue to be updated daily.”
Wednesday’s two new local COVID-19 cases are down from the eight new cases confirmed Tuesday, April 27. The 26 active cases are up from the 25 active cases confirmed Tuesday.
Stutsman County, North Dakota, confirmed 33 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday and ranked No. 9. Barnes County confirmed 23 active cases and ranked No. 11.
Richland County has had 1,993 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,950 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total held Wednesday at 1,486 individuals to date. The state confirmed 154 new and 1,079 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The new cases are down from Tuesday’s 190 new cases. The active cases are up from Tuesday’s 1,047 active cases. A total of 7,016 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 104 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, more than 536,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 10,706 doses administered in Richland County and 139,787 doses in Cass County, North Dakota, according to NDDoH. More than 580,400 doses have been received in the state.
Richland County has a total population of 16,177, according to NDDoH. The latest data indicates that nearly 55 percent of local individuals ages 18 and older, 6,410 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 49 percent of individuals age 18 and older, 5,767 residents total, have received two doses of vaccine, data indicates.
According to NDDoH, 275,911 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday. The state’s date has not yet been updated to reflect U.S. Census Bureau information. Because of this, North Dakota officially has a population of 762,062 individuals.
Thirty-seven individuals statewide were hospitalized Wednesday due to COVID-19, up from Tuesday’s 33 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed 17 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota for April 2021. There were 19 such deaths in March 2021, according to data. Of the 1,486 cumulative deaths statewide, 932 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 224 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 181 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group ranked third, with 142 active cases, followed by the 50-59 age group, with 104 active cases and ages 60-69, with 92 active cases.
Twenty-four of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Six counties reported no active cases. Thirty-two counties confirmed nine or fewer active cases, including four counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 32 cases; Burleigh County, 19 cases; Grand Forks County, 17 cases; Stark County, 14 cases; and Williams County, 10 cases.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 262 cases; Burleigh County, 153 cases; Grand Forks County, 109 cases; Ward County, 93 cases; and Morton County, 64 cases.
Nearly 45.3 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. More than 56.3 percent of North Dakota’s population has been tested.
