Richland has 2 new, 34 active COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed two new and 34 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, March 18. The county tied for No. 6 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Thursday’s two new local cases are down from the six new cases confirmed Wednesday, March 17. The 34 active cases are down from Wednesday’s 36 active cases. Five new local recoveries were confirmed Thursday, down from Wednesday’s seven new recoveries.
Williams County, North Dakota, also confirmed 34 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported. Stark County, North Dakota, confirmed 44 active cases and ranked No. 5 statewide. Morton County, North Dakota, ranked No. 8 with 23 active cases.
Richland County has had 1,843 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,792 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Wednesday, March 10. A total of 54 new COVID-19 tests have been administered locally.
North Dakota’s cumulative COVID-19 or related death toll held Thursday at 1,459 individuals. The state confirmed 121 new and 773 active cases Thursday. The new cases are down from Wednesday’s 134 new cases. The active cases are up from Wednesday’s 711 active cases.
A total of 6,178 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide, up from the 5,372 new tests confirmed Wednesday. Sixty-three new statewide recoveries from COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday, down from Wednesday’s 80 new recoveries.
As of Thursday, 317,164 doses of the 329,435 doses of COVID-19 vaccine received to date have been administered in North Dakota. A total of 6,134 doses have been administered in Richland County. A total of 69,877 doses have been administered in Cass County, North Dakota.
A total of 189,773 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Sixteen individuals were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19, level with Wednesday’s 16 hospitalized individuals. NDDoH has confirmed 10 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,459 cumulative deaths statewide, 923 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 141 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 135 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 116 active cases statewide, followed by ages 50-59, with 99 active cases.
Thirty-one of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Nine counties reported no active cases. Thirty-six counties confirmed 21 or fewer active cases, including eight counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 41 cases; Burleigh County, 12 cases; Grand Forks County, 10 cases; and Stark and Ward counties, nine cases each.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 269 cases; Grand Forks County, 68 cases; Burleigh County, 66 cases; Ward County, 61 cases; and Stark County, 44 cases.
Nearly 42.4 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVId-19 as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. More than 53.8 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
