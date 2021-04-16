Richland has 3 new, 18 active COVID-19 cases Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed three new and 18 active COVID-19 cases Friday, April 16. The county fell Friday to No. 11 from No. 8 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Friday’s three new cases are up from the one new case confirmed Thursday, April 15 by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The 18 active cases are down from Thursday’s 24 active cases. Nine new recoveries were confirmed Friday.
Sargent County, North Dakota, confirmed 24 active COVID-19 cases Thursday and ranked No. 10 for statewide activity. McKenzie County, North Dakota, confirmed 16 active cases and ranked No. 12.
Richland County has had 1,956 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,921 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total rose Friday to 1,478 individuals to date. The newest confirmed deceased individuals were a man in his 70s from Burleigh County, North Dakota; a woman in her 70s from Cass County, North Dakota; and a man in his 90s from Mercer County, North Dakota, NDDoH reported.
The state confirmed 179 new and 1,183 active COVID-19 cases Friday. The new cases are up from Thursday’s 168 new cases. The active cases are up from Thursday’s 1,174 active cases. A total of 6,570 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 156 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Friday.
As of Friday, more than 499,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 10,107 doses administered in Richland County and 128,350 doses in Cass County. Nearly 549,300 doses have been received in the state.
Richland County has a total population of 16,177, according to NDDoH. The latest data indicates that nearly 54 percent of local individuals ages 18 and older, 6,277 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 45 percent of individuals age 18 and older, 5,206 residents total, have received both doses of vaccine, data indicates.
A total of 267,570 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Friday, NDDoH reported. The state has a population of 762,062 individuals.
Thirty-one individuals statewide were hospitalized Friday due to COVID-19, level with Thursday’s 31 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed 10 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota for April 2021. There were 19 such deaths in March 2021, according to data. Of the 1,478 cumulative deaths statewide, 929 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 260 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 218 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group ranked third, with 138 active cases, followed by the 50-59 age group, with 128 active cases, ages 15-19, with 115 active cases, and ages 60-69, with 103 active cases.
Twenty-seven of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Friday. Seven counties reported no active cases. Thirty counties confirmed eight or fewer active cases, including six counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 63 cases; Burleigh County, 30 cases; Grand Forks County, 18 cases; Ward County, eight cases; and Williams County, seven cases.
The 10 counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 424 cases; Burleigh County, 159 cases; Grand Forks County, 152 cases; Morton County, 50 cases; Ward County, 46 cases; Stark and Stutsman Counties, 42 cases each; Walsh and Ward counties, 27 cases each; and Sargent County, 24 cases.
Exactly 44.5 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 55.7 percent of North Dakota’s population has been tested.
