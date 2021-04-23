Richland has 3 new, 23 active COVID-19 cases Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed three new and 23 active COVID-19 cases Friday, April 23. The county ranked No. 12 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Friday’s three new cases are down from the seven new cases confirmed Thursday, April 21, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported. The 23 active cases are down from Thursday’s 25 active cases. Five new local recoveries were confirmed Friday.
Barnes and McKenzie counties, North Dakota, each confirmed 30 active COVID-19 cases and tied for No. 10 for activity statewide. Ramsey County confirmed 22 active COVID-19 cases Friday and ranked No. 13.
Richland County has had 1,979 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,939 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total included 1,486 individuals to date as of Friday. The newest confirmed deceased individuals included a woman in her 50s from Cass County and a woman in her 80s from Burleigh County, North Dakota.
The state confirmed 154 new and 1,172 active COVID-19 cases Friday. The 154 new cases are down from Thursday’s 168 new cases. The 1,172 active cases are up from Thursday’s 1,151 active cases. A total of 5,049 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 130 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Friday.
As of Friday, nearly 525,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 10,609 doses administered in Richland County and 136,572 doses in Cass County, North Dakota. More than 580,400 doses have been received in the state.
Richland County has a total population of 16,177, according to NDDoH. The latest data indicates that more than 54 percent of local individuals ages 18 and older, 6,352 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 49 percent of individuals age 18 and older, 5,694 residents total, have received two doses of vaccine, data indicates.
A total of 273,139 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Friday, NDDoH reported. The state has a population of 762,062 individuals.
Forty-one individuals statewide were hospitalized Friday due to COVID-19, level with Thursday’s 41 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed 17 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota for April 2021. There were 19 such deaths in March 2021, according to data. Of the 1,486 cumulative deaths statewide, 932 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 252 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 213 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group ranked third, with 140 active cases, followed by the 50-59 age group, with 119 active cases, ages 15-19, with 95 active cases, and ages 60-69, with 91 active cases.
Twenty-three of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Friday. Seven counties reported no active cases. Thirty counties confirmed eight or fewer active cases, including eight counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 35 cases; Burleigh County, 22 cases; Ward County, 19 cases; Grand Forks County, 11 cases; and Williams County, eight cases.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 310 cases; Burleigh County, 175 cases; Grand Forks County, 127 cases; Morton County, 78 cases; and Ward County, 67 cases.
Nearly 45 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported. Exactly 56.1 percent of North Dakota’s population has been tested.
