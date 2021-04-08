Richland has 3 new, 28 active COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed three new and 28 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, April 8. The county fell Thursday to No. 8 from No. 6 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Seven new local recoveries were confirmed Thursday by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The three new cases are down from the five new cases confirmed Wednesday, April 7. The 28 active cases are down from Wednesday’s 33 active cases.
Stutsman County, North Dakota, confirmed 35 active COVID-19 cases Thursday and ranked No. 7 for statewide activity. Walsh County, North Dakota, confirmed 18 active cases and ranked No. 9 for statewide activity. Barnes and Sargent counties, North Dakota, each confirmed 15 active cases and tied for No. 10.
Richland County has had 1,931 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,886 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total held Thursday at 1,468 individuals to date. The state confirmed 201 new and 1,236 active cases. The new cases are up from Wednesday’s 196 new cases. The active cases are up from Wednesday’s 1,171 active cases.
A total of 8,183 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 128 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Thursday.
As of Thursday, more than 453,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 8,937 doses administered in Richland County and 114,927 doses in Cass County, North Dakota. More than 466,630 doses have been received in the state.
Richland County has a total population of 16,177, according to NDDoH. The latest data indicates that nearly 51 percent of local individuals ages 18 and older, 5,906 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 36 percent of individuals age 18 and older, 4,223 residents total, have received both doses of vaccine, data indicates.
A total of 253,114 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. The state has a population of 762,062 individuals.
Thirty-three individuals statewide were hospitalized Thursday due to COVID-19, up from Wednesday’s 30 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed one COVID-19 or related death to date in North Dakota for April 2021. There were 18 such deaths in March 2021, according to data. Of the 1,468 cumulative deaths statewide, 927 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 326 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 226 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 165 active cases statewide, followed by ages 50-59, with 130 active cases, ages 60-69, with 113 active cases, and ages 15-19, with 95 active cases.
Twenty-six of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Ten counties reported no active cases. Twenty-eight counties confirmed seven or fewer active cases, including seven counties each confirming one active case.
The seven counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 66 cases; Burleigh and Grand Forks counties, 30 cases each; Stark County, 14 cases; Ward County, nine cases; and Stutsman and Walsh counties, five cases each.
The seven counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 529 cases; Burleigh County, 173 cases; Grand Forks County, 154 cases; Ward County, 53 cases; Stark County, 42 cases; Morton County, 40 cases; and Stutsman County, 35 cases.
Nearly 43.9 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday. More than 55 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
