Richland has 3 new, 30 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed three new and 30 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, April 14. The county ranked No. 8 Wednesday for COVID-19 activity statewide. One new recovery was confirmed Wednesday by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
Stark County, North Dakota, confirmed 46 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday and ranked No. 7 for statewide activity. Walsh County, North Dakota, confirmed 21 active cases and ranked No. 9. Ransom County, North Dakota, confirmed 18 active cases and ranked No. 10.
Richland County has had 1,952 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,905 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total rose Wednesday to 1,474 individuals to date. The newest confirmed deceased individual was a man in his 70s from Golden Valley County, North Dakota.
The state confirmed 177 new and 1,155 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. A total of 7,041 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 130 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, more than 484,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 9,720 doses administered in Richland County and 123,863 doses in Cass County, North Dakota. Nearly 549,300 doses have been received in the state.
Richland County has a total population of 16,177, according to NDDoH. The latest data indicates that nearly 53 percent of local individuals ages 18 and older, 6,146 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 42 percent of individuals age 18 and older, 4,955 residents total, have received both doses of vaccine, data indicates.
A total of 263,317 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. The state has a population of 762,062 individuals.
Twenty-eight individuals statewide were hospitalized Wednesday due to COVID-19. NDDoH has confirmed six COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota for April 2021. There were 19 such deaths in March 2021, according to data. Of the 1,474 cumulative deaths statewide, 927 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 259 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 210 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 143 active cases statewide, followed by ages 50-59, with 140 active cases, ages 60-69, with 111 active cases, and ages 15-19, with 95 active cases.
Twenty-five of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Eight counties reported no active cases. Twenty-nine counties confirmed eight or fewer active cases, including nine counties each confirming one active case.
The seven counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 62 cases; Burleigh County, 30 cases; Grand Forks County, 14 cases; Morton County, 12 cases; and Logan, Stutsman and Williams counties, six cases each.
The seven counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Wednesday includes Cass County, 416 cases; Burleigh County, 157 cases; Grand Forks County, 147 cases; Ward County, 51 cases; Morton County, 50 cases; Stutsman County, 47 cases; and Stark County, 46 cases.
Nearly 44.3 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Nearly 55.5 percent of North Dakota’s population has been tested.
