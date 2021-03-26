Richland has 4 new, 25 active COVID-19 cases Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed four new and 25 active COVID-19 cases Friday, March 26. The county held Friday at No. 7 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Friday’s four new local cases are down from seven new cases confirmed Thursday, March 25 by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The 25 active cases are up from Thursday’s 22 active cases. Two new local recoveries were confirmed, down from Thursday’s three recovered.
Williams County, North Dakota, confirmed 28 active COVID-19 cases, ranking No. 6 Friday for statewide activity. Morton County, North Dakota, ranked No. 8 with 22 active cases.
Richland County has had 1,871 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,829 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Wednesday, March 10.
North Dakota has had 1,466 cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths as of Friday. The newest confirmed deceased individual was a man in his 90s from Cass County, North Dakota.
The state confirmed 184 new and 960 active COVID-19 cases Friday. The 184 new cases are down from Thursday’s 199 new cases. The 960 active cases are up from Thursday’s 888 cases.
A total of 6,153 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 110 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Friday.
As of Friday, 368,591 doses of COVID-19 vaccine received in North Dakota have been administered. This includes 7,390 doses administered in Richland County and 85,604 doses in Cass County.
Richland County has a population of 16,177. The latest NDDoH data indicates that nearly 45 percent of local individuals, 5,168 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 27 percent of individuals, 3,075 residents total, have received both doses of vaccine, data indicates.
A total of 217,336 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Friday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH.
Sixteen individuals were hospitalized Friday due to COVID-19, down from Thursday’s 21 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed 17 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,466 cumulative deaths statewide, 927 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 204 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 191 active cases statewide. The 50-59 age group had 131 active cases statewide, followed by ages 40-49, with 117 active cases.
Twenty-seven of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Friday. Ten counties reported no active cases. Thirty-five counties confirmed 16 or fewer active cases, including nine counties each confirming one active case.
The six counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 102 cases; Burleigh County, 12 cases; Stark County, 11 cases; Ward County, 10 cases; Grand Forks County, nine cases; and Richland County, four cases.
The six counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 460 cases; Grand Forks County, 107 cases; Burleigh County, 80 cases; Stark County, 49 cases; Ward County, 34 cases; and Williams County, 28 cases.
Nearly 42.9 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 54.3 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
