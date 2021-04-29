Richland has 4 new, 26 active COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed four new and 26 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, April 29. The county held Thursday at No. 10 for COVID-19 activity statewide. Four new recoveries were confirmed Thursday by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
“In accordance with the end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration, our daily update on Friday, April 30, will be the last daily email update on COVID-19 test results,” NDDoH previously stated. “The NDDoH dashboard will continue to be updated daily.”
Thursday’s four new local COVID-19 cases are up from the two new cases confirmed Wednesday, April 28. The 26 active cases are level with the 26 active cases confirmed Wednesday.
McKenzie County, North Dakota, confirmed 36 active COVID-19 cases Thursday and ranked No. 9 for statewide activity. Barnes County confirmed 22 active cases and ranked No. 11.
Richland County has had 1,997 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,954 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total rose Thursday to 1,491 individuals to date. The newest confirmed deceased individuals include a man in his 50s from Sioux County, a man in his 50s and a man in his 90s from Morton County, a man in his 60s from Sargent County and a man in his 70s from Burleigh County.
The state confirmed 146 new and 1,097 active COVID-19 cases Thursday. The new cases are down from Wednesday’s 154 new cases. The active cases are up from Wednesday’s 1,097 active cases. A total of 5,065 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 112 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Thursday.
As of Thursday, more than 540,140 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 10,814 doses administered in Richland County and 140,486 doses in Cass County, North Dakota, according to NDDoH. More than 599,930 doses have been received in the state.
Richland County has a total population of 16,177, according to NDDoH. The latest data indicates that exactly 55 percent of local individuals ages 18 and older, 6,428 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 50 percent of individuals age 18 and older, 5,852 residents total, have received two doses of vaccine, data indicates.
According to NDDoH, 277,048 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday. The state’s date has not yet been updated to reflect U.S. Census Bureau information. Because of this, North Dakota officially has a population of 762,062 individuals.
Thirty-four individuals statewide were hospitalized Thursday due to COVID-19, down from Wednesday’s 37 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed 22 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota for April 2021. There were 19 such deaths in March 2021, according to data. Of the 1,491 cumulative deaths statewide, 933 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 233 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 189 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group ranked third, with 127 active cases, followed by the 50-59 age group, with 109 active cases and ages 6-11, with 92 active cases.
Twenty-six of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Six counties reported no active cases. Thirty-one counties confirmed nine or fewer active cases, including four counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 37 cases; Burleigh County, 21 cases; and Stutsman, Ward and Williams counties, 10 cases each.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 258 cases; Burleigh County, 156 cases; Grand Forks County, 107 cases; Ward County, 99 cases; and Stark County, 63 cases.
More than 45.3 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. Exactly 56.4 percent of North Dakota’s population has been tested.
