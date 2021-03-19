Richland has 4 new, 31 active COVID-19 cases Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed four new and 31 active COVID-19 cases Friday, March 19. The county dropped to No. 7 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Friday’s four new local cases are up from the two new cases confirmed Thursday, March 18. The 31 active cases are down from Thursday’s 34 active cases. Seven new local recoveries were confirmed Friday, up from Thursday’s five new recoveries.
Williams County, North Dakota, confirmed 32 active COVID-19 cases and ranked No. 6 for statewide activity, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) confirmed. Morton County, North Dakota, ranked No. 8 with 22 active cases.
Richland County has had 1,847 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,799 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Wednesday, March 10. A total of 107 new COVID-19 tests have been administered locally, up from Thursday’s 54 new tests.
North Dakota’s cumulative COVID-19 or related death toll rose Friday to 1,460 individuals. The newest confirmed deceased individual was a man in his 80s from Nelson County, North Dakota.
The state confirmed 119 new and 787 active cases Friday. The new cases are down from Thursday’s 121 new cases. The active cases are up from Thursday’s 773 active cases.
A total of 4,673 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide, down from the 6,178 new tests confirmed Thursday. Ninety-seven new statewide recoveries from COVID-19 were confirmed Friday, up from Thursday’s 63 new recoveries.
As of Friday, 326,849 doses of the 329,435 doses of COVID-19 vaccine received to date have been administered in North Dakota. A total of 6,338 doses have been administered in Richland County. A total of 72,647 doses have been administered in Cass County, North Dakota.
A total of 194,903 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Friday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Thirteen individuals were hospitalized Friday with COVID-19, down from Thursday’s 16 hospitalized individuals. NDDoH has confirmed 11 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,460 cumulative deaths statewide, 924 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 152 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 147 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 112 active cases statewide, followed by ages 50-59, with 101 active cases.
Thirty-three of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Friday. Eleven counties reported no active cases. Thirty-four counties confirmed 20 or fewer active cases, including 10 counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 54 cases; Grand Forks and Ward counties, 10 cases each; Stark County, nine cases; and Williams County, five cases.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 291 cases; Grand Forks County, 70 cases; Ward County, 67 cases; Burleigh County, 62 cases; and Stark County, 44 cases.
Nearly 42.5 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 53.9 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.