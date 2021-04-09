Richland has 5 new, 30 active COVID-19 cases Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed five new and 30 active COVID-19 cases Friday, April 9. The county held Friday at No. 8 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Three new local recoveries were confirmed Friday by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The five new cases are up from the three new cases confirmed Thursday, April 8. The 30 active cases are up from Thursday’s 28 active cases.
Stutsman County, North Dakota, confirmed 38 active COVID-19 cases Friday and ranked No. 7 for statewide activity. Walsh County, North Dakota, confirmed 19 active cases and ranked No. 9 for statewide activity. Sargent and Traill counties, North Dakota, each confirmed 15 active cases and tied for No. 10.
Richland County has had 1,936 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,889 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total rose Friday to 1,470 individuals to date. The newest confirmed deceased individuals are a woman in her 60s from Renville County, North Dakota, and a man in his 70s from Ward County, North Dakota.
The state confirmed 125 new and 1,183 active COVID-19 cases. The new cases are down from Thursday’s 201 new cases. The active cases are down from Thursday’s 1,236 active cases. A total of 4,867 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 161 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Friday.
As of Friday, more than 453,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 8,937 doses administered in Richland County and 114,938 doses in Cass County, North Dakota. More than 466,630 doses have been received in the state.
Richland County has a total population of 16,177, according to NDDoH. The latest data indicates that nearly 51 percent of local individuals ages 18 and older, 5,906 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 36 percent of individuals age 18 and older, 4,223 residents total, have received both doses of vaccine, data indicates.
A total of 253,127 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Friday, NDDoH reported. The state has a population of 762,062 individuals.
Thirty-seven individuals statewide were hospitalized Friday due to COVID-19, up from Thursday’s 33 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed three COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota for April 2021. There were 18 such deaths in March 2021, according to data. Of the 1,470 cumulative deaths statewide, 927 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 317 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 211 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 147 active cases statewide, followed by ages 50-59, with 130 active cases, ages 60-69, with 107 active cases, and ages 15-19, with 88 active cases.
Twenty-nine of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Friday. Nine counties reported no active cases. Twenty-nine counties confirmed six or fewer active cases, including nine counties each confirming one active case.
The six counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 29 cases; Grand Forks County, 23 cases; Burleigh County, 15 cases; Stark and Stutsman counties, eight cases each; and Ward County, seven cases.
The six counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 466 cases; Burleigh County, 166 cases; Grand Forks County, 160 cases; Ward County, 56 cases; Stark County, 45 cases; and Morton County, 41 cases.
Nearly 44 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday. More than 55.1 percent of North Dakota’s population has been tested.
