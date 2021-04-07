Richland has 5 new, 33 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed five new and 33 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, April 7. The county rose Wednesday to a tie for No. 6 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
One new local recovery was confirmed Wednesday by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Richland County ranked No. 7 for COVID-19 activity statewide on Tuesday, April 6. Wednesday’s new cases are down from the eight new cases confirmed Tuesday. The 33 active cases are up from Tuesday’s 27 active cases.
Stark County, North Dakota, also confirmed 33 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Morton County, North Dakota, confirmed 38 active cases and ranked No. 5 for statewide activity. Stutsman County, North Dakota, confirmed 32 active cases and ranked No. 8.
Richland County has had 1,929 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,879 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total held Wednesday at 1,468 individuals to date. The state confirmed 196 new and 1,171 active cases. The new cases are down from Tuesday’s 261 new cases. The active cases are up from Tuesday’s 1,142 active cases. A total of 5,374 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 157 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, nearly 441,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 8,556 doses administered in Richland County and 111,019 doses in Cass County, North Dakota. More than 466,630 doses have been received in the state.
Richland County has a total population of 16,177, according to NDDoH. The latest data indicates that nearly 50 percent of local individuals ages 18 and older, 5,777 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 34 percent of individuals age 18 and older, 3,914 residents total, have received both doses of vaccine, data indicates.
A total of 249,666 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. The state has a population of 762,062 individuals.
Thirty individuals statewide were hospitalized Tuesday due to COVID-19, up from Monday’s 29 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed one COVID-19 or related death to date in North Dakota for April 2021. There were 18 such deaths in March 2021, according to data. Of the 1,468 cumulative deaths statewide, 927 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 323 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 210 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 157 active cases statewide, followed by ages 50-59, with 117 active cases, ages 60-69, with 100 active cases, and ages 15-19, with 94 active cases.
Thirty of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Twelve counties reported no active cases. Twenty-seven counties confirmed eight or fewer active cases, including seven counties each confirming one active case.
The eight counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 77 cases; Grand Forks County, 33 cases; Burleigh County, 32 cases; Stark County, eight cases; Ransom and Stutsman counties, six cases each; and Morton and Richland counties, five cases each.
The eight counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 528 cases; Burleigh County, 156 cases; Grand Forks County, 136 cases; Ward County, 52 cases; Morton County, 38 cases; Richland and Stark counties, 33 cases each; and Stutsman County, 32 cases.
Nearly 43.8 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. More than 55 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.