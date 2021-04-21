Richland has 6 new, 18 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed six new and 18 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, April 21. The county rose to a tie for No. 12 from ranking No. 13 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Wednesday’s six new cases are up from the two new cases confirmed Tuesday, April 20, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported. The 18 active cases are up from Tuesday’s 15 active cases. Three new local recoveries were confirmed Wednesday.
Ramsey County, North Dakota, also confirmed 18 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Barnes County confirmed 19 active cases and ranked No. 11 for statewide activity. Sargent County confirmed 15 active cases and ranked No. 14.
Richland County has had 1,968 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,933 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total included 1,484 individuals to date as of Wednesday. The newest confirmed deceased individuals included a man in his 80s from Cass County and a man in his 60s from Dickey County, North Dakota.
The state confirmed 178 new and 1,124 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The 178 new cases are down from Tuesday’s 243 new cases. The 1,124 active cases are up from Tuesday’s 1,004 active cases. A total of 5,845 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 107 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, more than 513,470 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 10,383 doses administered in Richland County and 132,472 doses in Cass County, North Dakota. More than 580,400 doses have been received in the state.
Richland County has a total population of 16,177, according to NDDoH. The latest data indicates that 54 percent of local individuals ages 18 and older, 6,309 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 47 percent of individuals age 18 and older, 5,482 residents total, have received two doses of vaccine, data indicates.
A total of 270,537 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. The state has a population of 762,062 individuals.
Forty-nine individuals statewide were hospitalized Wednesday due to COVID-19, up from Tuesday’s 40 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed 15 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota for April 2021. There were 19 such deaths in March 2021, according to data. Of the 1,484 cumulative deaths statewide, 931 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 252 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 203 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group ranked third, with 134 active cases, followed by the 50-59 age group, with 110 active cases, ages 15-19, with 93 active cases, and ages 60-69, with 84 active cases.
Twenty-four of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Nine counties reported no active cases. Twenty-seven counties confirmed seven or fewer active cases, including six counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Wednesday include Cass County, 43 cases; Burleigh County, 28 cases; Grand Forks County, 20 cases; Williams County, 10 cases; and Morton County, nine cases.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Wednesday include Cass County, 327 cases; Burleigh County, 168 cases; Grand Forks County, 131 cases; Morton County, 74 cases; and Ward County, 48 cases.
More than 44.7 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 56 percent of North Dakota’s population has been tested.
