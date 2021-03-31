Richland has 6 new, 26 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed six new and 26 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, March 31. The county held Wednesday at No. 8 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Wednesday’s six new local cases are down from the eight new cases confirmed Tuesday, March 30. The 26 active cases are up from Tuesday’s 22 active cases. Three new local recoveries were confirmed by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH), down from Tuesday’s four new recoveries.
Williams County, North Dakota, confirmed 27 active COVID-19 cases and ranked No. 7 Wednesday for statewide activity. McKenzie County, North Dakota, ranked No. 9 with 17 active cases.
Richland County has had 1,900 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,857 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total held Wednesday at 1,466 individuals to date. The state confirmed 211 new cases, down from Tuesday’s 245 new cases, and 1,140 active cases, up from Tuesday’s 1,044 active cases. A total of 6,780 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 107 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s 94 recoveries.
As of Wednesday, more than 399,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 7,876 doses administered in Richland County and 97,298 doses in Cass County, North Dakota.
Richland County has a population of 16,177. The latest NDDoH data indicates that nearly 47 percent of local individuals, 5,383 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 29 percent of individuals, 3,390 residents total, have received both doses of vaccine, data indicates.
A total of 232,696 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH.
Nineteen individuals were hospitalized Wednesday due to COVID-19, up from Tuesday’s 15 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed 17 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,466 cumulative deaths statewide, 927 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 285 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 231 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 151 active cases statewide, followed by ages 50-59, with 124 active cases.
Thirty-one of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Eleven counties reported no active cases. Twenty-seven counties confirmed nine or fewer active cases, including seven counties each confirming one active case.
The seven counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 102 cases; Grand Forks County, 25 cases; Burleigh County, 21 cases; Stark and Williams counties, eight cases each; and Richland and Ward counties, six cases each.
The seven counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 552 cases; Grand Forks County, 128 cases; Burleigh County, 105 cases; Ward County, 41 cases; Stark County, 40 cases; Morton County, 30 cases; and Williams county, 27 cases.
Exactly 43.3 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Nearly 54.6 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
